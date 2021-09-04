Home > Style > Fashion > The BAPE X Timberland collaboration sees a playful twist to iconic shoe silhouettes
04 Sep 2021 09:00 AM

Martin Teo
Editor
BAPE offers its Japanese fashion culture to Timberland’s eco-innovative craftsmanship to redesign two classic silhouettes — the 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Shoes and Premium Waterproof Chukka boots.

For the Fall/Winter 2021 season, Timberland and BAPE join forces to create a new collaboration that brings out the best of both brands. Two brand new men’s styles will be introduced — the 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Shoes and the Premium Waterproof Chukka Boots.

For the uninitiated, the 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Shoes’ original silhouette is an iconic ‘wheat’ colour with a handsewn construction. The collaboration will see BAPE adding pops of bold hues and its unique BAPE CAMO print to the shoe. The Premium Waterproof Chukka Boots will also feature the BAPE CAMO print, as well as its STA design and logo, alongside Timberland’s iconic colours, laces, quad-stitching and rugged lug sole.

The construction of both models will see the use of Timberland’s Better Leather that is responsibly sourced from tanneries that are independently audited and rated by the Leather Working Group. Eco-conscious materials like the ReBOTL fabric made from at least 50% recycled plastic and Primaloft insulation made from 55% recycled post-consumer materials are also incorporated into the making of these collaborative reiterations.

An ‘arcade’ themed campaign set amidst natural elements complements the drop — reflecting the fun and playful nature of BAPE and Timberland’s commitment to a greener future.

The BAPE X Timberland 3-Eye Lug Handsewn Shoes will be priced at RM739 while the BAPE X Timberland Premium Waterproof Chukka Boots will retail at RM799.

And in case you’re wondering, the BAPE X Timberland collection will be available starting 4th September 2021 exclusively on Lazada Malaysia and Timberland stores at Pavilion KL and Sunday Pyramid.

Martin Teo
Editor
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
