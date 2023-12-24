The best budget-friendly Hermès Constance luxury bag alternatives to shop right now

As far as shoulder bags go, the Hermes Constance is famed for being a true collector’s Holy Grail. But given its high price point, consider looking into these equally stylish alternatives that won’t strain your pursestrings nearly as much.
Dating back to the 19th century, French haute fashion house Hermès has always been inextricably linked to the gated and guarded world of high luxury. At its inception, the label established itself as a forerunner in the equestrian world in manufacturing bespoke saddles for noblemen. This in turn, led to the creation of other horseriding accompaniments that included, chiefly, bags that were used for the transportation of saddles and equestrian equipment.
The segue into leather accessories wasn’t too far-fetched from that point, with the first Hermès bags being introduced in the 1920s after the wife of Émile-Maurice, who headed the company at the time, complained that she couldn’t find a handbag that suited her needs.
In the modern fashion pantheon, Hermès has been credited with some of the most recognisable and indeed, coveted bag designs in memory. Aside from the well-loved Birkin and Kelly, this also includes the Constance bag that debuted in 1959.
A seminal design by Catherine Chaillet and named in honour of her fifth child, the Hermes Constance bag takes function to greater heights by offering a truly hands-free option to the label’s offerings. Featuring chamfered corners and a prominent ‘H’ lock closure at its front, it became an immediately recognisable symbol of the house despite running against the grain of more established Hermes symbols such as the sangles, the touret turnlock, and the padlock.
Now, it forms an essential part of every Hermes collector’s trifecta of foundational styles, often included in the popular ‘BKC’ abbreviation: Birkin, Kelly, Constance. Offered in a medley of both bovine and exotic leather options, the sky is the limit where picking the perfect Hermes Constance is concerned, with budgetary constraints being typically the most common factor to take into account.
But for those still saving up for their very first Constance bag, you’ll be glad to know that there have been more than just a few alternatives that have been introduced over the past few decades that can do a splendid job of filling that Constance-shaped void in your wardrobe. Let us prove our case with some of our favourite Hermes Constance luxury bag alternatives.
It should come as no surprise that when it comes to solidly crafted leather goods that are also sensibly priced, Coach reigns supreme. That is no different with their Idol bag, which is for the most part, almost identical to the Hermes Constance, down to its massive ‘C’ magnet closure. Crafted out of smooth box leather, the bag also comes in an East-West style for those who prefer a baguette-adjacent look. All Idol styles are sold with a chain strap for added styling versatility.
A fashion upstart that gained considerable traction over the past number of years for its generally low price points, DeMellier’s success has largely been credited to their Vancouver bag. Sporting lines that recall the Constance, it even features the same free-sliding strap configuration which can be doubled-up for shoulder carrying, or set loose for hands-free crossbody wear. But instead of an ‘H’ clasp, this design is embellished with the brand’s now signature double bar motif.
Similarly, the Tory Burch Eleanor is a striking doppelganger for the Hermes Constance by bearing all of its signature hallmarks. Dubbed a ‘convertible’ design for its ability to be worn on the shoulder or crossbody (as is the case for most Constance bag dupes), it can also be purchased with a chain strap for those looking to take this demure number out on a night about town. Depending on your preference, you can opt for a variety of different finishes that range from pebbled leather to smooth box calf and even Y2K-apropos velvet.
Introduced by creative director Hedi Slimane, the Celine Classic Triomphe is an archival style made modern. Taking after the popularity of the Box bag from Phoebe Philo’s era, the shape has now been updated to incorporate a pinch lock that takes pride of place on the bag’s front, in the shape of the brand’s signature Triomphe logo. As one can imagine, the bag is made of smooth box calf and opens to yield a capacious interior. An adjustable shoulder strap enables it to be worn on the shoulder or crossbody.
Despite being often mistaken for a contemporary luxury label, Paris-based APC has been around since 1987. Commonly associated with effortless Francophile cool, many of their designs bank heavily on subtlety to great effect. A key example of this can be seen in the APC Grace bag, which is evocative of both the Hermes Constance and the Celine Box bags. Just as in the case of its forebearers, the Grace is defined by a polished metal clasp in its front, alongside a discreetly embossed logo at the very bottom edge.
Note: Prices stated are based upon conversion rates from EUR to MYR at the time of writing.
While not sharing as strong of an aesthetic lineage with the Hermes Constance as its peers on this list, the Gucci 1955 Horsebit is still worth a look for the practicality that it brings to the table. Available in the Italian maison‘s signature GG supreme coated canvas or a coated leather finish, the bag’s accordion compartments provide ample opportunity for storage and organisation, all discreetly tucked away behind their instantly recognisable horsebit detail.
Note: Prices stated are based upon conversion rates from USD to MYR at the time of writing.
The Ralph Lauren RL888 may be a mouthful, but its insistence on keeping to clean, uninterrupted lines will easily win over any minimalist’s wardrobe. Much in the same way as the Hermes Constance bag does, this crossbody style from the American exporter of Hamptons chic features lusciously smooth box calf leather, with a front flap securely held closed by a polished gold ‘RL’ lock. Three accordion compartments ensure that your valuables are always within easy reach.
For decades now, Italian leather goods brand Bottega Veneta has been considered to be one of the country’s best-kept fashion secrets, owing to its understated reputation and appeal to stealth wealth enthusiasts. Not anymore however, with its appointment of Daniel Lee that revitalised consumer interest in Intrecciato-woven bags that was subsequently championed by current creative director Matthieu Blazy. For those out for a Constance alternative that doesn’t necessarily skirt within the lines of the original design, the Desiree bag from Bottega presents a beguiling option with boxy, structured lines and an almost gem-like centre lock. Unfortunately, the Desiree is best served only as a crossbody bag.
French jewellers Cartier need little to no introduction in the luxury market for their range of splendid bijoux and fine watches, but not many will immediately associate them with leather goods, which are also a part of the brand’s retail portfolio. In which case, fans of the Constance can also consider looking into the C De Cartier mini shoulder bag, sporting the shame curved corners as on the rue Basse-du-Rempart iteration, but replacing the ‘H’ clasp with Cartier’s interlinked double Cs.
Named after the affluent Central London district of Pimlico, Mulberry’s entrant in this space is suitably upmarket. While once again a strictly crossbody style, there are more than a few passing similarities between this and the Hermes Constance that make it worthy of a good look if you’re in the market for an alternative. Beyond the rounded corners, the bag’s unique letterbox-style Amberley lock draws the eye immediately as its focus, while a well-considered interior means plenty of storage opportunities.
Note: Prices stated are based upon conversion rates from USD to MYR at the time of writing.