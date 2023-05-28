All the best celebrity looks from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Apart from being a monumental celebration of international cinema, the Cannes Film Festival in recent years has successfully transitioned into an illustrious platform for showcasing couture’s latest trends. With an impressive roster of celebrities flocking to the idyllic resort town, designer labels and fashion houses, too, have recognised the soaring potential of this coveted French runway — creating ornate, otherworldly creations that push sartorial boundaries. As a result, fans and style-watchers have constantly been on the lookout for the best outfits from Cannes Film Festival.
At the 76th iteration this year, a number of global stars have grabbed headlines with their spectacular ensembles. The paparazzi-lined red carpet steps are sure to remember the likes of Michelle Yeoh’s brilliant parrot green Balenciaga gown, Jennifer Lawrence’s timeless ruby red Chanel look, and Scarlett Johansson’s baby pink peekaboo dress by Prada. A galaxy of other star-studded attendees also descended on Cannes in equally memorable outfits.
What were some of the trends spotted at the Cannes Film Festival?
Several trends featured prominently in the best outfits at the Cannes Film Festival. Minimal yet flirtatious, the peekaboo neckline has long been a celebrity favourite with Johansson as well as Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney giving a nod to the silhouette with their red carpet appearances. Bold, daring cut-outs in all shapes and sizes to reveal peeps of bare skin also appeared on Naomi Campbell’s fuchsia Valentino gown, Dua Lipa’s Celine dress, and Gemma Chang’s sultry red floor grazer.
Bling and sheer details, too, dominated at the Cannes Film Festival, with multiple stars incorporating them in their ensembles. Undoubtedly, Elle Fanning’s pink tulle and Paris net gown by Alexander McQueen is a glittering example of bling and sheer done right. Other key trendsetters in this regard include Ester Esposito in an edgy Atelier Versace number, Alessandro Ambrosio’s vintage Ellie Saab piece with a quirky headwrap, and Soo Joo Park’s stunning Saint Laurent sequin gown. Indeed, the festival was a moment for the fashion books.
The best outfits from Cannes Film Festival 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Dua Lipa at the premiere of 'Omar La Fraise'
- Gemma Chan at the premiere of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
- Elle Fanning at the premiere of 'Jeanne Du Barry'
- Michelle Yeoh at Kering’s 'Women In Motion' dinner
- Scarlett Johansson at the premiere of 'Asteroid City'
- Ester Esposito at the premiere of 'Black Flies'
- Soo Joo Park at the premiere of 'Monster'
- Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of 'Anatomy of a Fall'
- Naomi Campbell at the premiere of 'Killer of the Silent Moon'
- Alessadra Ambrosio at the premiere of 'Jeanne du Barry'
- Jennie at 'The Idols' photocall
- Elsa Hosk
The 27-year-old ‘New Rules’ singer did not just debut her new French fringe at the Cannes Film Festival, she also debuted her new boyfriend, director Romain Gavras. Dressed to the nines, Dua dominated the paparazzi’s attention in a one-shoulder Celine dress, complete with strategic slashes across the bodice. The dramatic high-slit, the hint of silver from her Tiffany’s accessories, and the coordinated fit with Gavras — all combined to catapult Dua into the best of best dressed at the Cannes Film Festival this year.
Understated sophistication and modern silhouettes were the highlights of Gemma Chan‘s fiery red satin number designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. Complimenting her svelte physique, the draped dress exuded an effervescent appeal, intertwined with cut-out elements that added a flirtatious touch.
The American actress wore a custom-made orchid dress in pale pink tulle and Paris net to the Jeanne du Barry screening at the Opening Ceremony of the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The corseted peplum bustier featured silver bugle beads and crystal embroidery which transitioned into a pristine ombre at the waist. For accessories, Elle was styled in Cartier staples which included the stunning Tradition Perles de Diamants necklace with 79 round brilliant cut diamonds, the evergreen 1930-limited edition Cartier Tradition Ruban and an Indomptables de Cartier ring to lock in the metallic details.
Although fans have been starstruck by Yeoh’s green Balenciaga gown for the premiere of Firebrand, it is her outfit for Kering’s ‘Women in Motion’ dinner that establishes the actress’s stronghold in the film and fashion industries. As a recipient of the night’s award honouring Yeoh’s contribution to cinema, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star stepped into a sleek, linearly cut strapless gown by Balenciaga. The opera-style white gloves sharply contrasted with the lustre of the beaded ensemble made for an unforgettable look.
Michelle’s regal look was further accentuated with the brand’s signature pendant earrings, the Quatre Radiant and Double White Edition ear clips, all of which included diamond settings. The selection of accessories presented the perfect balance of classic and modern.
Starring in Wes Anderson‘s space-themed film, Asteroid City, Johansson impressed with a whimsical Prada creation for the screening. The candy floss pink dress featured a straight silhouette and a peekaboo-detail white bralette. The actress, who has often favoured minimal makeup on the red carpet, sported a simple red lip look for Cannes this year. Her diamond earrings matched her manicure, giving fans an insight into the conscientious styling process undertaken by Hollywood stylist Kate Young, for the event.
The Elite actress and model swept the internet with her Atelier Versace gown. Featuring sequin-lined appliques and shoe-string tied-up cut-outs, this ensemble was a maximalist dream drenched in metallic hues. The flamboyant embellishments were complemented with Messika jewels to finish off the final look. Ester wore the Desert Bloom necklace, earrings, and ring alongside a Wild Moon ring, all from the Born To Be Wild collection from the French brand. Her entire ensemble was easily one of the best outfits at Cannes Film Festival.
The South Korean-American model came with all guns blazing. Stepping away from the beeline of deliciously draped designer gowns, Soo Joo chose a custom YSL dress featuring unconventional lattice sequin embellishments. High on glamour, the slinky black dress was accompanied by a pair of glittering platinum, emerald, and Paraiba tourmaline earrings and an emerald-cut green tourmaline ring from Cannes’ official partner, Chopard.
(Image: Marc Piaseck/Getty Images)
Walking down the historic Croisette steps, Jennifer Lawrence proved she was still the most relatable celebrity around by slipping into her flip-flops for the harder parts of her stroll. However, it was the unparalleled charm of her Dior Haute Couture ball gown that kept authorities standing on the sidelines for breaking the rules. The soft ruffling of the neckline lent a playful charm to her otherwise monotone and pleated dress. The voluminous trail was further exaggerated when Lawrence decided to pair her ensemble with a matching red wrap which she carried at elbow length. Her blonde hair was pushed back, keeping her neck occupied with a sleek Dior diamond necklace.
(Image: Genin Nicholas/Shutterstock)
Model-core got a new upgrade with Naomi’s sublime Valentino outfit. The lattice cut-outs created an effervescent mix of sultry, statement yet stunningly simple. Accessorised with the couture creation was a feathery bubblegum pink cape, which grazed alongside as the supermodel strutted along the red carpet. Bringing sheer glam to Cannes, the former runway model broke the pop palette with her double-stranded diamond necklace from Chopard.
If drama could be a film genre, it could very well be a fashion trend with Ambrosio’s vintage Ellie Saab dress as the front-runner. Embellished with beads that delicately crisscross across the front, the outfit combined sheer and bling elements to create the ultimate head-turning ensemble. Additionally, it was the extended head wrap element that furthers the hypnotising appeal of this look. Statement jewels like the wraparound gemstone necklace and matching earrings were thrown in to assemble a look worthy of royalty.
(Image: Viktor Bokyo/Getty Images)
Entering her actors’ era, Jennie from Blackpink smiled for cameras in a black-and-white tea-length dress by Shanghai-based label, Shushu/Tong. Despite just an eight-year run in the industry, the brand has quickly accrued a star-studded clientele, simply as a result of its playful, feminine yet rebellious apparel. Jennie’s outfit of choice was no different from the Shishu/Tong’s core visual language. The A-line dress featured pleated trimmings and a flat sash bow on its strapless neckline. Performing her ambassadorial duties, the 27-year-old pushed her hair into a twirl braid to reveal her Chanel Comète earrings and a few silk satin bow barrettes to top off the look. Her Paris Texas buckle pumps gave her just the right amount of elevation she needed.
In a befitting first outing for Viktor & Rolf’s SS23 collection, model-turned-influencer, Elsa Hosk arrived at the Croisette in an ingenious powder blue askew dress. Canvassed on a bed of tulle, the midi dress cleverly juxtaposed away from the body, revealing a nude corset bodice below. Designed as part of the designer duo’s ‘Late Stage Capitalism Waltz’ collection, the ensemble is a surrealist take on traditional feminine silhouettes. Hosk honoured the experimental design by choosing a minimalist collared choker by Messika Jewels and layering it with a quintessential old-world Cinderella-esque glam makeup look.
This article first appeared on Prestige Malaysia
(Main and featured image: Stephane Cardinale, Gisela Schober/Getty Images)