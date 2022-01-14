The best Valentine’s Day gifts for your special someone

As Valentine’s Day 2022 approaches, the search for the perfect gift begins.

It’s never too early to start hunting for the ideal gift for your special person. On Valentine’s Day, shower your loved ones with gifts and affection. While it is clear that these romantic gestures should be celebrated throughout the year, Valentine’s Day is a special day to express these affections tenfold. It can be a dinner reservation at his/her’s favourite restaurant, the latest gadget or that trendy handbag they’ve been eyeing. We curated a gift guide with the latest chic offerings to inspire your shopping trip. From quirky Pandora charms to redolent Balmain candles, your partner is in for a treat this Valentine’s Day. Bookmark this page and stay tuned for more updates.

This season, Pandora introduces the Symbols and Colours collection. The latest range highlights empowering yet meaningful charms to sprinkle positivity and inspiration to your partner’s day. Highlights from the collection include the splittable Yin & Yang Sparkling Dangle Charm. Secondly, the Spinning Compass Dangle Charm symbolises motivation and inspiration as it helps lead to their heart desires. Lastly, the best-selling Spiritual Dreamcatcher Charm comes in 14k gold plating if your partner adores touches of gold.

Designed for any explorer, TUMI’s best-selling Alpha Bravo returns with brand new styles this season. From backpacks to totes, the evolution of the most-loved range focuses on modularity, sustainability and durability. The latest offerings feature fabric and lining made from recycled materials. The trusty bags are also compatible with the new TUMI+ travel accessories for the customisation of each Alpha Bravo companion to your partner’s needs. Discover the collection here.



Balmain x Trudon

For the candle lover in your life, the Balmain x Trudon creation makes a perfect gift. The luxurious candle is adorned with warm crimson tones in bold stripes amidst gold touches to mimic Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing’s signature Paris runway themes. You can expect a wonderful concoction of cedarwood, gunpowder, musk and cigar with distinct black rose notes. Plus, it makes a beautiful centrepiece on the dining table and coffee counter.

The limited-edition Balmain x Trudon candle is now available at KENS Apothecary.

Classic size (RM270g): RM695

Great Candle size (2.8kg): RM3,480

LV Runner Tactic Sneaker





If your man loves collecting the latest footwear, he will fall head over heels for the newest LV Runner Tactic sneaker. Debuted at Louis Vuitton’s SS22 men’s show, the LV Runner Tactic sneaker stole the show this season. As an ode to the ’90s spirit and running shoe silhouette, this stylish sneaker is flexible with its wave-shaped sole and mesh-meets-suede construction. Not only that, electric hues in blue, mocha, white, black and more are available. Take a closer look and spot the reflective Monogram Flowers and LV label.

The collection will launch on 20 January 2022. Discover other Louis Vuitton sneakers here.