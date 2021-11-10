The complete guide to the best Singles’ Day deals in 2021

Footloose and fancy free? It’s time to get a little spendy this Singles’ Day on the most important person in your life: YOU.
Lore goes, Singles’ Day (or, Bachelors’ Day; or, “Double 11”) was borne out of a university dorm room in China in the ’90s as a day to celebrate the joys of, well, being single. The joys of bachelorhood!
Touted as a sort of anti-Valentine’s Day, Singles’ Day has since ballooned well beyond its cheeky, vaguely anti-establishment origins. It’s now the largest shopping event of the year, proliferating past mass Chinese e-commerce sites like JD.com, Alibaba, Tmall and Taobao to hold space amongst international online retail, with net profits exceeding that of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
And no, you don’t have to be single to reap the benefits of Singles’ Day 2021 deals. In fact, what a great opportunity to pick up some bits for your SO; it’s never too early to start ticking off your to-buy list for the holidays. No procrastinating this year!
Credit card at the ready — this is an exhaustive list of every Singles’ Day 2021 sale we were able to unearth. Check back for updates!
Fashion
Net-a-Porter: Extra 22% off select items with code SINGLES22 through 11 November
Mr Porter: 22% off select items at checkout
The Outnet: Extra 22% off select items from 10 – 16 November
Revolve: Extra 20% site-wide (with some brand exceptions) with code 1111 through 11 November
Zalora: Up to 50% off select brands from 8-15 November, and an extra 45% off with code 11ELEVEN45 on select brands on 11 November
Luisaviaroma: Extra 35% off full-priced items with code SD35
24s.com: Extra 22% off select full-priced items with code SINGLE22
FarFetch: 22% off select full-priced items, discount automatically applied at checkout.
LN-CC: Extra 22%off select items with code LN-SINGLEDAY22
ASOS: 30% off site-wide with code LUV4ME
Off-White™: Extra 22% off select items with code OW_SINGLE
Palm Angels: Extra 22% off select items with code PA_SINGLE
JW PEI: Up to 50% off site-wide and buy one get one half-off with code DE50
adidas: Buy 3, get 50% off
Nike: Save up to 50% from now till 11 November
Club 21: 11% off select items, and buy-1-free-1 on select items frOm over 40 brands with code 1FOR1
Love Bonito: Up to 80% discount on over 1,000 styles, with an additional 15% off with a minimum spend of RM260 and 20% off with a minimum spend of RM350 from now till 12 November, 12pm MYT. Discounts are limited to all LBCommunity+ members only.
Beauty
Sephora: Buy 3, free 1 on selected items.
Lookfantastic: Up to 50% off select brands like Aesop and 111SKIN with code SDX11
Lazada: Up to 50% off + 20% voucher code on brands like The Ordinary, SK-II, Sulwhasoo, and Hera from now till 15 November;
Elemis: Buy a best-seller and get 50% off the second piece, and also receive a 11-piece sample; purchase a full size of its Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads or Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash and get a second one at 50% off, plus receive 11 complimentary sample sachets.
Aesop: Complimentary shipping and samples of five eminent formulations for orders over RM100 made on 11 November between 12am – 2am.
Clarins: Buy 1, free 1 on exclusive products on November 11.
Clinique: Buy one get one free offers on Clinique’s best-selling Moisture Surge 100-Hour Hydrator, Even Better Clinical Serum, Clinique ID, and 3-Step System.
Origins: Up to 54% savings on holiday sets.
Lifestyle
CircleDNA: Up to 50%+ off
LELO: Up to 50% off
Book Depository: Extra 10% off with code SINGLE10 through 14 November
Trip.com: Up to 70% off on hotel stays.
Huawei: Up to 90% on selected items on November 11.
OPPO: Up to 60% off on November 11.
pandamart: Up to 50% off on selected items till November 13.
