The complete guide to the best Singles’ Day deals in 2021

Footloose and fancy free? It’s time to get a little spendy this Singles’ Day on the most important person in your life: YOU.

Lore goes, Singles’ Day (or, Bachelors’ Day; or, “Double 11”) was borne out of a university dorm room in China in the ’90s as a day to celebrate the joys of, well, being single. The joys of bachelorhood!

Touted as a sort of anti-Valentine’s Day, Singles’ Day has since ballooned well beyond its cheeky, vaguely anti-establishment origins. It’s now the largest shopping event of the year, proliferating past mass Chinese e-commerce sites like JD.com, Alibaba, Tmall and Taobao to hold space amongst international online retail, with net profits exceeding that of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

And no, you don’t have to be single to reap the benefits of Singles’ Day 2021 deals. In fact, what a great opportunity to pick up some bits for your SO; it’s never too early to start ticking off your to-buy list for the holidays. No procrastinating this year!

Credit card at the ready — this is an exhaustive list of every Singles’ Day 2021 sale we were able to unearth. Check back for updates!

Fashion

Net-a-Porter: Extra 22% off select items with code SINGLES22 through 11 November

Mr Porter: 22% off select items at checkout

The Outnet: Extra 22% off select items from 10 – 16 November

Revolve: Extra 20% site-wide (with some brand exceptions) with code 1111 through 11 November

Zalora: Up to 50% off select brands from 8-15 November, and an extra 45% off with code 11ELEVEN45 on select brands on 11 November

Luisaviaroma: Extra 35% off full-priced items with code SD35

24s.com: Extra 22% off select full-priced items with code SINGLE22

FarFetch: 22% off select full-priced items, discount automatically applied at checkout.

LN-CC: Extra 22%off select items with code LN-SINGLEDAY22

ASOS: 30% off site-wide with code LUV4ME

Off-White™: Extra 22% off select items with code OW_SINGLE

Palm Angels: Extra 22% off select items with code PA_SINGLE

JW PEI: Up to 50% off site-wide and buy one get one half-off with code DE50

adidas: Buy 3, get 50% off

Nike: Save up to 50% from now till 11 November

Club 21: 11% off select items, and buy-1-free-1 on select items frOm over 40 brands with code 1FOR1

Love Bonito: Up to 80% discount on over 1,000 styles, with an additional 15% off with a minimum spend of RM260 and 20% off with a minimum spend of RM350 from now till 12 November, 12pm MYT. Discounts are limited to all LBCommunity+ members only.

Beauty

Sephora: Buy 3, free 1 on selected items.

Lookfantastic: Up to 50% off select brands like Aesop and 111SKIN with code SDX11

Lazada: Up to 50% off + 20% voucher code on brands like The Ordinary, SK-II, Sulwhasoo, and Hera from now till 15 November;

Elemis: Buy a best-seller and get 50% off the second piece, and also receive a 11-piece sample; purchase a full size of its Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads or Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash and get a second one at 50% off, plus receive 11 complimentary sample sachets.

Aesop: Complimentary shipping and samples of five eminent formulations for orders over RM100 made on 11 November between 12am – 2am.

Clarins: Buy 1, free 1 on exclusive products on November 11.

Clinique: Buy one get one free offers on Clinique’s best-selling Moisture Surge 100-Hour Hydrator, Even Better Clinical Serum, Clinique ID, and 3-Step System.

Origins: Up to 54% savings on holiday sets.

Lifestyle

CircleDNA: Up to 50%+ off

LELO: Up to 50% off

Book Depository: Extra 10% off with code SINGLE10 through 14 November

Trip.com: Up to 70% off on hotel stays.

Huawei: Up to 90% on selected items on November 11.

OPPO: Up to 60% off on November 11.

pandamart: Up to 50% off on selected items till November 13.

