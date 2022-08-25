The Cool Kids: Christian Didier Chin, Josh Kua & Syed Mohd Ilyas break down the rules of cool with Dior

What does it mean to be ‘cool’ in this day and age? We check in with ‘The Cool Kids’, a trio of young professionals: National No. 1 tennis player Christian Didier Chin; musician and composer Josh Kua; and the business mind behind Sugar and I, Syed Mohd Ilyas — dressed head to toe in the latest Dior Winter 2022 Men’s collection.

“What’s cooler than being cool?”

So goes the bridge of OutKast’s “Hey Ya!”, a pop staple of the 2000s. Let’s be real: coolness isn’t an easy trait to define. It’s not something you’re even aware of if you do have it — being ‘cool’ is often a title earned, yet it didn’t stop the early 2000s from glorifying it. And although ‘Gen Z’er Christian Didier Chin may be too young to understand the impact of the OutKast single when it was first released, the 22-year-old has a certain grip on what coolness looks like.

Keeping a cool head in the game

“How you present yourself matters,” says Christian. “Sure, that also includes how you dress and so on. But I think once you stop being worried about what other people think of you, and you focus on being yourself — that’s what makes you cool.”

Christian considers himself fairly new to the fashion world, having dedicated his life to his true love: tennis. He has spent a good amount of time training in Australia, and plans to head back down under to continue devoting himself to the sport. Still, since coming on board our “The Z List” team and taking part in the brand events that followed, Christian has also expressed interest in wanting to style his clothes and dress ‘cooler’.

At the heart of the Dior Winter 2022 Men’s collection is the intertwining of the formal and the informal. Dior’s iconic Bar jackets and coats are constructed like men’s blazers with white, almost frayed stitching. Denim and corduroy come into perfect harmony to create a polished, suave look. And also included in the Winter 2022 Men’s collection is the Christian Dior 1947 capsule that catches our Christian’s eye.

“I love the saddle bag,” he says, of Dior’s grey grained calfskin crossbody bag. “I’m so used to having tennis bags on me; it’s all I carry. This is a nice change.” As he thumbs the embroidered ‘Christian Dior 1947’ signature lettering he adds, jokingly: “Plus, it already has my name on it.”

The state of being cool, according to Christian, encompasses many things. Personality wise, originality is often what he sees as key to being cool: “I believe the more you try to copy others, the less likely you are to find your own personality. It’s easy to lose yourself that way.”

As an athlete, it’s easy to get heated up, so it’s important to keep a cool head. For Christian, whose ambitions he’s set for himself — as well as his confidence — are sky-high, he looks to the future. (Ultimately, it’s what drives him to keep going in the first place.) The Dior Men’s embroidered sweater and crossbody bag add to the overall youthful look that Christian embodies. Anyone can see that he has a bright future ahead of him.

“Every time I feel a storm coming, or when I don’t feel good about my performance, I always tell myself that as long as I let it happen, something bigger is going to come,” he shares. “So, instead of focusing on the bad, I look at it as some form of personal growth. Bigger things will come after the storm. That’s how I manage pressure.”

An instrument is only as cool as its wielder

“Someone who’s humble, and who doesn’t feel the need to sing their own praises,” muses Josh Kua when asked about what it is that makes one cool. “That’s the kind of person I would look at and think, ‘Yeah, they’re cool.’”

With his Aussie lilt and wit to match, 33-year-old musician and composer Josh Kua just oozes ‘cool’. Top it off with his fiery passion for music, and you’ll find that he is the epitome of the ‘dreamer’ artist: constantly creating and seeking inspiration and, most importantly, living life on his own terms. “I feel very privileged in my position,” Josh says. “Not everyone gets the chance to make a living from their art, and the ‘struggling artist’ is a very real thing. So, I’m really grateful to be able to have this cool, relaxed lifestyle as I keep growing.”

A self-proclaimed introvert, Josh initially pursued law in university before he, like many naturally talented creatives, was drawn into the world of the arts — specifically music, and his instrument of choice is the violin.

“It was a simple choice for me, really,” Josh shares about his musical career. “I think we all have something that gives us a kind of ‘flow state’. And for me, that’s always been music. When I’m truly in the moment — when I’m improvising or creating something, or even performing on stage — things just flow. I just get lost in the music. I feel like that has sort of been my ‘therapy’ for many years now.”

Josh likens ‘coolness’ to the cat — reminiscent of the old jazz phrase, “cool cat” — in that compared to the warm and inviting dog, a cat often gives off a more laid-back vibe. Someone who’s cool in Josh’s eyes is one who is typically unconcerned with what other people think, but neither are they unkind. There’s a level of respect that comes with being cool, which in turn also earns them respect from others.

“A cool person is someone that people look up to or want to emulate, right? So, it’s about being stylish rather than fashionable,” Josh elaborates, and it is rather apt that he talks of style while clad in one of Dior’s iconic Bar jackets, elegantly reconstructed into a men’s blazer — paired with grey track pants, also from the Winter 2022 collection. It’s an unconventional look, but Josh pulls it off effortlessly. “Obviously the distinction there is that people tend to follow what’s in trend. But you can tell someone has great style when they don’t give a crap about trends.”

Though Josh has certainly lucked out in his career, being “comfortable enough so he doesn’t have to subscribe to the rat race by which the world defines success”, he finds himself facing the self-made artist’s struggles in the grind. As a musician who handles literally everything on his own — from creation to commercial — Josh is prone to being overwhelmed. But ultimately, the pleasures outweigh the pains of the process.

“I’m somewhere in between,” he says. “You learn early on that there has to be balance in these things if you want to get someplace in the industry. For me, I’ve found that being an artist by myself and not working with a label works for me at this point in time. I’m completely self-funded and independent, so I have a lot of creative control. I’ve been self-managing since I was 16. It’s a challenge, but it’s also fun because you don’t really know what you’re doing sometimes.”

There’s something ultra-cool, too, about the lax way Josh talks of ‘the grind’. In a field with so much unpredictability and youths armed with ‘hustle culture’, it’s refreshing to see a millennial artist with a devil-may-care attitude.

“It’s important to remember, what do I really care about? What am I trying to achieve? That reminds you of how little things matter sometimes,” Josh adds, with a laugh, dampening what could have been a serious topic. “It helps to look at things in hindsight. Maybe something that seemed big to you five years ago, is now something you can be glad you went through. Sometimes it’s the detours that make up the best and most interesting parts of life. If everything went according to plan, it would be boring and you wouldn’t really learn as much.”

Cool hands, warm heart

Sometimes coolness isn’t quite so apparent. It can shine through best in one’s actions — at least according to Syed Mohd Ilyas, one half of the brains behind the dessert shop Sugar and I. “This might sound a little corny, but I think kindness is really cool. I like kind people, and I’d like to think of myself as a kind person, too.”

Sugar and I, as 32-year-old Ilyas details, has risen from kind and humble beginnings. What started as a home baking hobby between Ilyas and his sister Ilisa for their parents, aunts, uncles and neighbours eventually sprouted into a full-fledged business, with three shops under their belt. The business has since garnered a huge following on social media, earning them a rep for their beloved bombolinis.

“I used to think baking was super lame at first,” Ilyas admits sheepishly. He had graduated with a mechanical engineering degree, and so before diving head first into the dessert business, he’d had to go back to the basics. “I had to pick up baking again, and I realised that after you learn the science behind it, it’s actually really cool. So, that’s another thing I find cool: intelligence. Learning about things and understanding how they work. In my line of work, things like bread-making alone teaches me a lot — how the dough rises; how the gluten bonds form and work together to make the bread; and the fermentation process. I really enjoy learning that, I find it all so intriguing.”

Ilyas expresses that what makes Sugar and I work is, ultimately, the balance he’s managed to find with his sister, his business partner; he fondly refers to Ilisa as the yin to his yang. Being business-driven himself, Ilyas takes care of the commercial aspects — the ‘face’ of Sugar and I, so to speak — while his sister handles the operations and production side of things. And what makes it all the better is, having grown up together (amidst fun times and fights), the two of them know just how to work through any disagreements. There’s an unspoken yet clear-cut understanding between them.

“I think what really determines being ‘cool’ is how they fare in the face of mistakes,” Ilyas says. “When you understand your own strengths and you use it to your advantage, all while staying true to who you are… that to me is a cool trait. Because when you really know yourself and you have the confidence, then you’ll see that mistakes are just a part of the process to becoming whatever that you want to be. I think the winners — the cool ones — embrace failure and learn from it.”

On set, Ilyas dips his toes in the water, far beyond his comfort zone. Decked out in an oversized Bar-jacket-turned-blazer and a pair of Dior’s B23 high-top sneakers, Ilyas challenges his fashion sense, flaunting the cool new threads as a kind of ‘soft’ statement piece of his own.

editor MARTIN TEO | interview PUTERI YASMIN SURAYA | styling ERVIN TAN | photography ERIC CHOW@BLINK STUDIO | hair KAY TUAN | makeup CHU FAN | wardrobe DIOR