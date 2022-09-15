The future is FUTROGRADE, PUMA’s immersive runway show at New York Fashion Week

The past, present and future of PUMA align at New York Fashion Week as the brand presents FUTROGRADE, the physical show, alongside a parallel meta verse fashion show experience, Black Station.

The runway is ever-evolving and in that very vein comes PUMA with a show to remember. Enter FUTROGRADE, PUMA’s immersive culmination of the past, present and future on the runway. The SS23 physical show sees a selection of looks comprising both current and upcoming seasons, as well as custom pieces; put together by PUMA Designer and Creative Director, June Ambrose.

On the doorstep of its 75th anniversary, the high-energy event headlines PUMA’s Forever Faster spirit — combining history and heritage with innovation in design and sport performance.

At the same time, PUMA also launches a parallel meta verse fashion show experience called Black Station. The main highlight includes the exclusive NFTs with limited edition redeemable physical sneakers. While the digital show experience will be available at blackstation.puma.com, the digital experience has been reimagined to be immersive and interactive as a platform for fans and followers of the brand to find out more about the future of the brand — connecting consumers with various web3 activations emerging over the course of the next year and beyond.

Some of the collections shown on the runway include Downtown, PUMA’s premium streetwear with a sustainable bent; PUMA Tech, the brand’s technical streetwear collection made sustainably with visible functionality and a tech-style aesthetic; and Player’s Lounge, a line that reinterprets football aesthetics, celebrating fan styling and authentic, elevated materials.

Additionally, PUMA sends down a host of collaborations including the ones with AC Milan; Dapper Dan (where PUMA’s sport heritage is combined with Dapper Dan’s exquisite workmanship for a luxury upcycled aesthetic); Koché (PUMA’s first collab with this Paris-based fashion label); Palomo, MMQ, and PAM.

PUMA also brought together a lineup of its ambassadors to the stage, including Usain Bolt, Winnie Harlow, Alex Toussaint, Dapper Dan, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Kyle Kuzma, Dixie D’Amelio, and more. Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. and Skylar Diggins Smith were 3D scanned prior to the show and appeared digitally on LED screen flanking the runway.

Watch a snippet of the show here as we wait excitedly for the PUMA Spring Summer 2023 drops.

(All images from PUMA)