The GEL-NIMBUS 25 is ASICS' most comfortable running shoes to date
13 Feb 2023 10:00 AM

The GEL-NIMBUS 25 is ASICS’ most comfortable running shoes to date

Ronn Tan

ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 25, available from 1 February in Malaysia, highlights the “most comfortable” renowned running shoes’ 25th anniversary.

Comfort, style and evergreen. These are adjectives that have been synonymous with ASICS‘ famed GEL-NIMBUS model since its inception in 1999. When it was first launched, the team at ASICS made the inaugural GEL-NIMBUS with the idea of running on clouds in mind — and equipped the running shoes with adequate shock absorption. In fact, in line with the brand’s philosophy of “Sound Mind in a Sound Body”, the GEL-NIMBUS 1 was ASICS’ brilliant follow-up to the Marathon Tabi, also known as its original marathon shoe.

Fast forward to 1 February 2023, ASICS has officially dropped its latest GEL-NIMBUS 25 — celebrating 25 years of the iconic running shoes. Imbued with more advanced technologies and impeccable features, the all-new running shoes take comfort and style up several notches. Elevated yet true to its effortless essence, the GEL-NIMBUS 25 is described as more comfortable than ever.

What makes the GEL-NIMBUS 25 special?

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25
The GEL-NIMBUS 25 shoes are described as lighter and more comfortable than its predecessor

25 years of experience and tests have culminated with running shoes that are truly in a league of their own. With the newly-created PureGEL™ technology that’s integrated into the midsole, the GEL-NIMBUS 25 offers remarkably soft landings. Runners can expect added seamless transitions and fortified shock absorption.

In addition, there’s also the FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning. Enticing words meet even more enticing benefits. Underfoot comfort is now heightened more than ever; ensuring runners are as energetic as they are lightweight. Well, one thing’s for sure: there’s definitely more room… to zoom!

Compared to the GEL-NIMBUS 24, the 25th-anniversary edition comprises more foam. To be specific, it’s an increase of 20% — with foam partly made from bio-based materials. That includes using waste from the processing of sugar cane.

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25
The running shoes are adorned with the newly-created PureGEL™ technology

In a continuous effort to ensure that every runner moves as smoothly and comfortably as possible, ASICS has furnished the GEL-NIMBUS 25 with shoes’ collar construction and knit tongue with additional enhancements. Now, they are not just stretchy but also breathable and soft at the same time.

Here’s a little fun fact: the GEL-NIMBUS 25 has a heel height of 41.5mm and 40.5mm for men’s and women’s respectively. This detail is extra interesting especially with the predecessor coming at only 26mm (men’s) and 28mm (women’s).

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25
GEL-NIMBUS 25 marks 25 years since the inception of the renowned ASICS running shoes

Get into the groove and try the running shoes for yourself. Are the GEL-NIMBUS 25 shoes as comfortable as they are deemed to be? There’s only one way to find out! The ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 25, priced at RM699 per pair, is available in ASICS retail and online stores globally — including ASICS Sunway Pyramid, ASICS Mid Valley Megamall, ASICS Suria KLCC, ASICS Pavilion KL, and ASICS 1 Utama.

Learn more about ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 25 here.

(All photos by ASICS)

Asics GEL-NIMBUS™ 25
The GEL-NIMBUS 25 is ASICS’ most comfortable running shoes to date

Ronn Tan

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia KL, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants, drinking a Negroni, and complaining about a lack of clothes to wear.

 
