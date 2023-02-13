The GEL-NIMBUS 25 is ASICS’ most comfortable running shoes to date

ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 25, available from 1 February in Malaysia, highlights the “most comfortable” renowned running shoes’ 25th anniversary.

Comfort, style and evergreen. These are adjectives that have been synonymous with ASICS‘ famed GEL-NIMBUS model since its inception in 1999. When it was first launched, the team at ASICS made the inaugural GEL-NIMBUS with the idea of running on clouds in mind — and equipped the running shoes with adequate shock absorption. In fact, in line with the brand’s philosophy of “Sound Mind in a Sound Body”, the GEL-NIMBUS 1 was ASICS’ brilliant follow-up to the Marathon Tabi, also known as its original marathon shoe.

Fast forward to 1 February 2023, ASICS has officially dropped its latest GEL-NIMBUS 25 — celebrating 25 years of the iconic running shoes. Imbued with more advanced technologies and impeccable features, the all-new running shoes take comfort and style up several notches. Elevated yet true to its effortless essence, the GEL-NIMBUS 25 is described as more comfortable than ever.

What makes the GEL-NIMBUS 25 special?

25 years of experience and tests have culminated with running shoes that are truly in a league of their own. With the newly-created PureGEL™ technology that’s integrated into the midsole, the GEL-NIMBUS 25 offers remarkably soft landings. Runners can expect added seamless transitions and fortified shock absorption.

In addition, there’s also the FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning. Enticing words meet even more enticing benefits. Underfoot comfort is now heightened more than ever; ensuring runners are as energetic as they are lightweight. Well, one thing’s for sure: there’s definitely more room… to zoom!

Compared to the GEL-NIMBUS 24, the 25th-anniversary edition comprises more foam. To be specific, it’s an increase of 20% — with foam partly made from bio-based materials. That includes using waste from the processing of sugar cane.

In a continuous effort to ensure that every runner moves as smoothly and comfortably as possible, ASICS has furnished the GEL-NIMBUS 25 with shoes’ collar construction and knit tongue with additional enhancements. Now, they are not just stretchy but also breathable and soft at the same time.

Here’s a little fun fact: the GEL-NIMBUS 25 has a heel height of 41.5mm and 40.5mm for men’s and women’s respectively. This detail is extra interesting especially with the predecessor coming at only 26mm (men’s) and 28mm (women’s).

Get into the groove and try the running shoes for yourself. Are the GEL-NIMBUS 25 shoes as comfortable as they are deemed to be? There’s only one way to find out! The ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 25, priced at RM699 per pair, is available in ASICS retail and online stores globally — including ASICS Sunway Pyramid, ASICS Mid Valley Megamall, ASICS Suria KLCC, ASICS Pavilion KL, and ASICS 1 Utama.

(All photos by ASICS)