The iconic Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses goes technicolour for summer with its Colorblock Collection

The season of brighter days and vibrant shades is here. For the summer of 2022, Ray-Ban shakes up its Wayfarer sunglasses with a pop of colour — sending nothing but good vibes with its latest Colorblock Collection.

“Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking,” remarks Miranda Priestly sarcastically, in the film The Devil Wears Prada — and while the same may be said about bright splashes of colour for the summer, it’s also important to consider the intent before dismissing a trend as a tired cliché. A trend is a trend for a reason, and while Ray-Ban is certainly not the first brand to dive into the colourblock craze, it does so with a fresh and optimistic outlook.

If we trace the Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer sunglasses back to its first release in 1952, we can see just the type of crowd the style had appealed to: musicians, artistes, trendsetters who were looking for an edgy flair and among up-and-coming street fashion. In other words, the Wayfarer was so versatile that it became the most recognisable style in the history of sunglasses. Everybody who was anybody sported a pair.

Historically, the Wayfarer has favoured classic colours — black, brown, tortoiseshell — that vary only in texture, whether it’s a matte or shiny pair. So, yes, when Ray-Ban takes its beloved Wayfarer collection on a trip through the colour wheel, it is in fact groundbreaking.

Thus, Ray-Ban’s Colorblock Collection comes into play. Traversing through the decades from the rock era of the ‘60s, the punk art scene of the ‘80s, the hip-hop culture of the ‘90s and finally to the age of computers that we live in today, the classic Wayfarer now lands in 2022 with an energetic burst of colour, taking inspiration from the glowing tones of digital art.

Presenting the Ray-Ban Colorblock

The Colorblock Collection makes a splash in a string of colour combos featuring four transparent shades for the frames: red, violet, blue and green. Take the contrasting to the next level by switching up the lens. This special edition Wayfarer comes with two premium lens options to choose from: state-of-the-art Chromance lenses with a polarising filter that give you better clarity and elevate the colours you see; or crystal lenses with a Transitions technology that adapts to all light conditions from indoors to outdoors, so you won’t have to strain your eyes in either day or night.

Each style is paired with a matching Ray-Ban cord. The transparent-style colours within this special edition Colorblock also gives it its own sense of timelessness that parallels the Wayfarer Classics dating back to the ‘50s — and allows you the freedom to express and interpret it any way you choose.

The collection is available in authorised Ray-Ban stores.