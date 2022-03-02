The Lady Dior pop-up exhibition makes a three-week stop at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Check out the Lady Dior pop-up store and the “Lady Dior As Seen By” exhibition, from 4th March to 27th March 2022 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur — you don’t want to miss out on this!

Celebrating the timeless modernity and multifaceted versatility of the iconic Lady Dior, the Maison has put together an exclusive not-to-be-missed Lady Dior pop-up store and exhibition for the first time in Kuala Lumpur. It will take place from 4th March to 27th March 2022 at the Centre Court of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, in the heart of the city’s luxury and fashion district.

The blueprint of the extraordinary space takes inspiration from the shape of an XXL version of the Lady D-Lite created by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Instantly noticeable for its raised, three-dimensional embroidery, this contemporary emblem can be exclusively customised in the heart of this highly elegant boutique through the ABCDior service — the ultimate sophisticated touch, rendering this must-have item even more unique.

Expect a complete array of the Lady Dior silhouette, available in iconic versions including the latest Lady D-Joy that was introduced for the Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The Micro Lady Dior bags will also come in vibrantly luxe finishes.

An ode to freedom and creativity as well as a bold expression of the constantly evolving Dior codes, the Lady Dior pop-up experience is set to be a one-of-a-kind event for everyone. This follows the success of the first Dior Cafe in Kuala Lumpur that has garnered overwhelming response throughout its week-long outpost. This time, the Lady Dior pop-up store will run for three full weeks and it is definitely one you don’t want to miss.

A Retrospective of Lady Dior

The iconic Lady Dior, created in 1995, embodies the contemporary refinement of the House. It is defined by its architectural lines, metallic charms spelling out the Dior name, and a cannage motif inspired by the Napoleon III chairs on which Monsieur Christian Dior seated guests at his shows.

Made by hand in Italy, the bag represents the pinnacle of the House’s leatherworking expertise. The making of a Lady Dior involves 144 pieces and just as much patience, passion, precision and excellence. From selecting the perfect leather and having the motif stitched into the bag’s leather, to assembling it around the wooden frame and embellishing it with the charms, the zip, grommets and feet, every detail, no matter how small, contributes to the beauty of the whole.

When it was still without a name, the First Lady of France at that time offered it to Diana, Princess of Wales. And from that very moment, it was seen constantly on the princess’ arm and became an icon. With its association to its celebration patron, its Lady, the bag found its name as Lady Dior.

The Lady Dior is also seen as a carte blanche, lending itself naturally to seemingly infinite interpretation and re-appropriation. Since 2011, the House has invited artists from all over the world to deliver their own interpretation of the bag for the exhibition: Lady Dior As Seen By.

Lady Dior As Seen By has traversed the globe, from east to west. Maison Dior has also invited the biggest artists of each country it visits to unveil their own vision of the bag. And this time, it makes its stop in the capital city of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur.

For fashion aficionados and ardent loyalists of Dior, the mini exposition serves as a more than just a pop-up store but a dedicated art space that celebrates the storied heritage of the Lady Dior through and through. Titled “Lady Dior As Seen By”, the exhibition offers insights into a selection of sculptures and photographs by internationally renowned artists — each highlighting their very own unique codes and interpretations. The exceptional artworks pay tribute to a Dior style icon, as seen by these selected creatives.

On top of that, visitors will also be able to witness limited edition Lady Dior pieces that are especially flown in for the exhibition. See them up-close and personal as every detail is magnified in the flesh.

The Lady Dior Pop-up Store and Exhibition will take place at the Centre Court of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from 4th March to 27th March 2022, starting 10.00AM to 10.00PM daily.