The latest news from Valentino, Boss, Balenciaga and more

What’s the latest news in the fashion world in May 2022? We’re bringing you all the juicy bits.

If you’re a Valentino fan, you’re bound to fall in love with the maison’s tribute to the founder as they celebrate his 90th birthday. In the mood for a new podcast? BOSS releases its latest podcast series titled “Behind the Boss” featuring inspiring individuals: Law Roach, Anthony Joshua and many more. If ’70s florals are your aesthetic this year, check out Maje’s newest collection. It’s understated yet holiday-ready. Planning a trip to Los Angeles? Head over to Paul Smith’s iconic store on Melrose Avenue for that memorable Instagram-worthy shot.

What’s buzzing in the fashion news department in May 2022?

Valentino celebrates Valentino Garavani’s 90th birthday

We’re celebrating the iconic founder of Maison Valentino, Valentino Garavani, as he turns 90. The Maison is releasing a limited-edition sweatshirt with his famous quote on beauty (“I love beauty, it’s not my fault”) along with a special exhibition to commemorate the special occasion. If you’re travelling to Voghera, Italy, make a point to visit the exhibition celebrating his finest works at the Teatro Socialie from 11 May to 5 June 2022.

The Maison was founded in 1959, with Valentino debuting his first couture show in 1962. Showcasing the legacy of his iconic silhouettes, the exhibition will feature his iconic pieces dating from the ’60s to the entire decade of the 21st century. Profits from the sales of The Valentino Happy Birthday Mr V hoodie will be donated to Fondazione Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giametti.

Shop on Net-a-porter

BOSS introduces a podcast series titled “Behind the Boss”.

Fashion enthusiasts and podcast lovers, you’re going to love this. BOSS introduces its latest podcast series titled “Behind the Boss”. Hosted by London-based culture writer Raven Smith, the podcast explores the lives of inspiring creators, artists and athletes. Each episode will reveal inspirational stories, insights and experiences of becoming the boss they are today with special appearances by stylist Law Roach, metaverse expert Cathy Hackl, BOSS global brand ambassador Anthony Joshua and many more.

Check out the podcast here.

Introducing Maje’s SS22 collection: Summer of Paradise

This spring/summer season, Maje is bringing the island vibes to you. Ideal for a tropical holiday or beach parties, the ‘Summer of Paradise’ collection features vivid orange tones with nautical prints on laidback silhouettes. You can expect co-ord pieces, denim, and flares. We adore the ’70s-inspired floral crochet pieces and baroque prints – bold yet dreamy.

Discover the collection here.

Shop on Farfetch

Paul Smith’s iconic pink wall on Melrose Avenue receives a makeover

Idolised for its sleek tailoring, Paul Smith captured the heart of every fan for his use of photographic prints, unique themes and contrasting linings. If you’re heading to Los Angeles soon, make a pitstop at Paul Smith’s iconic boutique on Melrose Avenue. Famed for its signature pink wall, the boutique receives a subtle makeover to commemorate the success of the Signature Stripe. The Instagram-worthy pink wall reveals the Signature Stripes as a peeled away effect as a tribute to the vivid stripes’ heritage, craft, and innovation.

Address: Paul Smith, 8221 Melrose Avenue, California 90046

Shop on Farfetch

What is Balenciaga’s latest distressed Paris sneaker all about?

We’re sure you’ve seen the buzz surrounding Balenciaga’s campaign unveiling the distressed pre-worn Balenciaga Paris sneaker (RM8,050). Photographed by Patricia Schwoerer, the fashion world went into a frenzy with the announcement. Take a closer look, and you will notice rough edges and rippings all over the fabric. The statement-making idea was to display that the shoes are destined to last, no matter the conditions. The limited-edition sneakers come in lace-up styles — high top and backless mule — and are limited to 100 pairs. However, if this is not for you, check out the cleaner yet washed out Paris trainers, which range from RM2,200 to RM2,700.

Shop on Net-a-porter

The Balenciaga Paris high-top and mules will be launching on 23 May, 2022.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

All images credited to respective brands. Hero & Featured image credit: Maje