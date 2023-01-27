Fashion obsessions: The latest news, launches, and Valentine’s Day 2023 collection

What’s the latest fashion news in January 2023? If you’re curious about the ins and outs of the fashion scene in KL, you’ve come to the right place. In addition, there is still time to start hunting for the ultimate Valentine’s Day 2023 gift, and thankfully, our guide features the latest drops.

Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to gear up for Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re shopping for your lover or best friend, we definitely have something for every personality. Besides celebrating the month of love, Zenith has recently launched two new colours under its Defy Skyline range.

Portuguese fashion brand Sacoor Blue also unveiled its latest campaign featuring notable personalities and entrepreneurs in Malaysia. If travelling the world is on your agenda this year, you will definitely need the right companion to accompany you. Of course, we would pick TUMI. The brand has released the newest key designs under the iconic Alpha Bravo and the Voyageur collection.

In the meantime, stay tuned as we continue to update this page with more exciting Valentine’s Day 2023 launches.

The latest fashion news and Valentine’s Day 2023 gifts to purchase this year:

Louis Vuitton

With Valentine’s Day 2023 around the corner, have you thought of the ideal gift yet? Don’t worry; we’re here to help if you haven’t. Louis Vuitton has curated a comprehensive gift guide filled with an exquisite selection spanning leather goods, jewellery and fragrances.

If she loves scents, consider adding the Dancing Blossom to the list for its whimsical whiff of May Rose, Sambac Jasmine, Tuberose and Osmanthus. For the extraordinary men in your life, we recommend the L’Immensite for its sensual and bright notes. However, if you’re thinking of gifting small leather goods. You can never go wrong with coin purses and cardholders, especially the Rosalie Coin Purse and the Pop My Heart Pouch for the ladies. For your partner, why not gift him the Slender Wallet or the Slender Pilot.

Discover the gift guide here: For Him & For Her.

Kate Spade New York

Shower your loved ones with appreciation this season as Kate Spade New York’s Valentine’s Day collection marks the ultimate gift. Whether it’s for your sister, lover or best friend, there’s something for everyone. This season, Kate Spade New York introduces its collection filled with splashes of heart-shaped prints on small leather goods, ready-to-wear and handbags. For a quirky accessory, we suggest gifting the Amour 3D Heart Crossbody and the Amour Puffy 3D Heart Coin Purse.

The Morgan Fancy Hearts Cardholder is the way to go for something more understated. To match your everyday staples, we suggest picking the Overlapping Hearts Sweater.

Discover the collection here.

Zenith

If you’re familiar with Zenith’s Defy Skyline range, you will be thrilled to know that it is now available in 36mm with two new colours added to the collection.

There are three colours to note: Metallic deep blue, pastel pink and pastel green. You may recognise the deep metallic blue in the 41mm version, but these two new pastel tones adorn a metallic base and are satin-brushed with rays emanating from the applied Zenith five-pointed star on the dial. Powered by the Elite 670 automatic manufacture movement, the timepiece is also equipped with 10 ATM water resistance. Straps are also interchangeable between the steel bracelet and the starry sky-patterned rubber strap.

Discover the Defy Skyline collection here.

Sacoor Blue

It’s time to embrace the outdoors with Sacoor Blue. In its latest campaign, the brand features five notable homegrown personalities and entrepreneurs: Founder of Fowl Boys KL Johann Razali, content creator Dr Farzan Iqbal, radio host Fazziq Muqris, Zenboocha founder Zen Thian and fitness coach Yasmin Shahira. Dressed to the nines in Sacoor Blue’s comfy basics, the campaign showcases the spirit of reconnecting your mind and body with nature to relieve stress and restore mental energy. For a fuss-free and carefree adventure, you will need the proper attire to fulfil that journey. You can check it out in Sacoor Blue outlets located in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and IOI City Mall.

TUMI

Planning to travel soon? Start by upgrading your essentials with TUMI’s Spring 2023 collection. For those familiar with the iconic Alpha Bravo Collection, take note that there are three key pieces worth noting from the range this season: Navigation Backpack, Platoon Sling and the Compass Crossbody.

For an everyday bag, the Navigation Backpack is ideal for your daily commutes and travels, thanks to its organisational pockets and a zipper expansion for extra room. Besides backpacks, the Platoon Sling is an excellent alternative for its functionalities. With multiple compartments equipped with a water-resistant pocket and a back quick-access pocket with a hidden magnetic snap, trust that this will be your travelling companion for every adventure.

Apart from that, the beloved Voyageur collection now includes recycled materials in its essential pieces. Our top picks? The Adelaide Hobo Crossbody and Valetta Tote. That’s not all. The range is also redesigned so the wearer can personalise and include their TUMI+ travel accessories, from the Charm Pouch to the Modular Accessory Pouch, on their trusty Voyageur bag.

For more info, head over here.

MLB

Hailing from South Korea, the highly-anticipated fashion retailer MLB has finally landed on Malaysian shores, and we could not be happier. With over 650 stores across Asia, the brand offers a relaxed yet stylish range of apparel, headwear, footwear and accessories for both men and women. Taking inspiration from the logos of famous baseball teams, the collection boasts silhouettes such as padded jackets, tees, hoodies, sweaters and beyond. The brand also offers 300 classic and new cap styles, making it perfect for any cap lover and collector.

Fun fact: the brand’s latest brand endorsers are none other than the K-Pop girl group aespa. Discover the store and the collection in IOI City Mall. For more, head over to the website here.

Address: IOI City Mall, Lot G-239B & G240.

Hero image credit: Kate Spade New York; Featured image credit: Zenith