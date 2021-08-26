The mini-series by Balmain is set to be the hottest fashion show this year

Fans of Balmain and anyone who loves a stylish film like A Single Man have a new mini series to watch out for.

Innovation is second nature to Olivier Rousteing, who seems to be constantly adding new creative projects for Balmain to his remit, and in the process helping to reinvent fashion. After launching a series of podcasts focused on the history of the house, and announcing his second fashion and music festival in September, the designer is making a foray into drama with the launch of Balmain’s first mini-series, in partnership with British television channel Channel 4.

Will the future of fashion inevitably involve television series? Already very present in video games, luxury brands seem to be progressively investing in the world of drama, like Gucci, which recently staged one of its collections in a mini-series co-directed by the filmmaker Gus Van Sant. TV series, such as “Sex and the City,” “Bridgerton” and “Gossip Girl,” have a long history of influencing trends and brand popularity. So why wouldn’t brands experiment with the format more directly?

Perhaps it’s no surprise that Olivier Rousteing, creative director of the house of Balmain, is one of the first to take the plunge. Starting this fall, the luxury brand will offer its very first mini-series, “Fracture,” in collaboration with Channel 4 — a first! — which will showcase Balmain’s fall 2021 designs. And it will do so in each of the five eight-minute episodes.

And to make sure it generates a buzz, the French brand has put together a star-studded cast, which could go up against the casts of some of the top dramas currently found on streaming platforms. Singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark, who will also provide the original music, is on board as well as actors Tommy Dorfman (“13 Reasons Why”), Ajani Russell (“Skate Kitchen”), and Charles Melton (“Riverdale”), are at the center of the plot that takes place in the motel “Le Rêve” near Los Angeles. All are directed by Bradley & Pablo.

The mini-series will be broadcast from September 2 around the world via Fractureseries.com.

The story is published via AFP Relaxnews