A peek at ‘The Power of the Dog’ Kodi Smit-McPhee’s greatest fashion moments

Oscar-nominated Kodi Smit-McPhee, the lead actor in The Power of the Dog, is already every casting director’s dream, but he’s also making waves in the fashion industry. The Australian actor is officially a style icon, serving looks from Raf Simons and Celine to Dior and McQueen.

Kodi Smit-McPhee’s best outfits of all time

Kodi Smit-Mcphee loved fashion since he was young. “My mother always told me to not be afraid of colour, so I wore anything that I liked, no matter what social kind of category it fit you in,” he said. While Eng has been dressing him in minimalist tailoring (mainly Celine and Dior), he notes that Smit-McPhee is quite fearless in what he’ll wear: Nanushka, Australian labels like Strateas Carlucci, and expressive jewellery from Hirotaka and Celine.

“Kodi has this quiet confidence and strength that a lot of people aren’t aware of or they don’t see, and I think The Power of the Dog has really given him that platform. There’s something brewing underneath, and with the second watch of his performance, you can really tell how multilayered he is. He’s so emotionally connected with himself and I think that’s why he’s able to pull off a lot of these looks. If you want to be on the best-dressed list, you really have to swing for the fences. And I think Kodi has only scratched the surface with fashion,” says Jared Eng.

All Images: Courtesy Getty Images

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India