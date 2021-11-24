The ultimate Christmas gift guide for every fashion enthusiast in 2021

Is she a bag addict? Perhaps, he’s into leather accessories? Here’s a Christmas gift guide for the style maven in your life in 2021.

‘Tis the season of gifting, and as December approaches, the urge to find the perfect gift must be on your mind too. If your loved one is stylish, shopping for someone with exquisite taste and a highly curated wardrobe can be challenging. We have created a holiday gift guide to help you make your shopping trip as seamless as possible. With trendy selections from Coach’s holiday collection to must-have classics by Salvatore Ferragamo and dazzling jewellery pieces, you’re definitely in for a treat.

Check out our Christmas 2021 gift guide for the fashion enthusiast in your life:

Coach

Celebrate the festive season in Coach’s holiday collection. Last holiday, the collection featured the New York skyline on RTW pieces. This year, Coach takes inspiration from the ’70s ski gear with sporty stripes, bold hues and patches on display. If your best friend is into retro-inspired pieces, check out what Coach has to offer with its iconic designs. Our favourite is this vintage-inspired cosy knit for its quirky Snoopy print. The coveted Pillow Tabby bag receives a new look in metallic leather for those who love a splash of gold. The holiday collection is now available in stores.







Salvatore Ferragamo

Classic and timeless, Salvatore Ferragamo makes a beautiful addition to your partner’s collection. Minimal with a feminine touch, the Trifolio is perfect for those who love a shoulder bag silhouette with intricate weave detailing. In addition, the geometric shape and signature Gancini clasp classify as a sophisticated touch. For the lucky man in your life? This trusty backpack does its job for work and travel.







Kate Spade New York

Staying true to its New York heritage, Kate Spade New York takes inspiration from the roaring celebrations in the Big Apple. Dazzle into the holiday season with this stackable Candy Drop ring adorn in a pink and purple hue. This season’s essentials include Smile and Lovitt. For an evening gala, Lovitt’s top-handle and dazzling buckle matches any LBD. Top-handle or crossbody, the Smile is ideal for a day-to-night affair for its chic shape and versatility. The holiday collection is now available in stores.

Smile Velvet Fabric Small Crossbody in Black

Candy Drop ring

Lovitt Buckle Textured Smooth Leather Small Top Handle in Black

Pandora

Treat yourself and your loved one to a sparkling statement from Pandora’s Timeless collection. Designed in deconstructed details, innovative cuts and vibrant stones, these rings serve as a great reminder of how special they are. Thanks to the gorgeous oval cut green crystals, the 14k rose-gold plated Three Stone Vintage Ring oozes elegance for an antique touch. Surprise your partner with the Halo Ring for its sleek design and sparkling blue oval crystal. If your girl adores collecting charms, the pink and rose gold Levelled Heart Charm is a chic addition to her growing collection.

Swarovski

Creative director Giovanna Engelbert brings Swarovski down a bold yet elegant route this Christmas. On our wishlist are the Attract, Lifelong and Vittore. The Attract earrings feature a pair of crystal-adorned pear cut danglers on sparkling pave hoops. Transform your accessory into stunning hoops by removing the dangling stones. The best-selling Lifelong bangle is one way to showcase your love as the knot design symbolises the bond between two people. The cult favourite Vittore ring is also available in rose gold-plated metal and sparkles as stackable jewellery.

Hero and featured image credit: Salvatore Ferragamo