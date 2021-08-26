This Malaysian intimate wear brand is all about body inclusivity, sustainability

Is sustainable underwear a thing? Yeah, I think so and as much as body inclusivity is.

Instagram isn’t merely a platform for content consumption. It is also quite the outlet for social awareness, cultural movement and consumerism, in no particular order. One recurring imagery popping up on my Instagram feed lately promotes a Malaysian intimate wear brand.

On the surface, it isn’t necessarily a topic to scrawl an article about. But here’s the thing: I didn’t google about underwear nor sustainable underwear for the record (frankly speaking that’s the least of anyone’s priorities during WFH – working freely from home) nor did the ads feature chiselled frames and abs that could melt some housewives’ butter.

On the contrary, it starred a rather rotund and convivial person who seems to be at ease with himself. I know, I know… in today’s society overruled by wokeness, I shouldn’t be body shaming men with six to eight packs, winglets extending from pits to the torso and underdeveloped appetite. But when the subject of body inclusivity is still very much exclusive to women, as a man, I am obligated to strive for my brethren. I feel I should care, and so I reached out to Comfort Republic on their unusual route to changing the perception of body image and championing sustainability; one that is in line with today’s school of thought. We should embrace all shapes and sizes and who we are.

Read on and find out what the brand has to say and don’t adjust… your seat.