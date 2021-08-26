This Malaysian intimate wear brand is all about body inclusivity, sustainability

Is sustainable underwear a thing? Yeah, I think so and as much as body inclusivity is.
Instagram isn’t merely a platform for content consumption. It is also quite the outlet for social awareness, cultural movement and consumerism, in no particular order. One recurring imagery popping up on my Instagram feed lately promotes a Malaysian intimate wear brand.
On the surface, it isn’t necessarily a topic to scrawl an article about. But here’s the thing: I didn’t google about underwear nor sustainable underwear for the record (frankly speaking that’s the least of anyone’s priorities during WFH – working freely from home) nor did the ads feature chiselled frames and abs that could melt some housewives’ butter.
On the contrary, it starred a rather rotund and convivial person who seems to be at ease with himself. I know, I know… in today’s society overruled by wokeness, I shouldn’t be body shaming men with six to eight packs, winglets extending from pits to the torso and underdeveloped appetite. But when the subject of body inclusivity is still very much exclusive to women, as a man, I am obligated to strive for my brethren. I feel I should care, and so I reached out to Comfort Republic on their unusual route to changing the perception of body image and championing sustainability; one that is in line with today’s school of thought. We should embrace all shapes and sizes and who we are.
Read on and find out what the brand has to say and don’t adjust… your seat.
At Comfort Republic, we value body diversity and inclusion, above all differences. We recognise that everyone’s body is built differently, and thus, requires a certain size and fit to allow our customers to feel confident, just the way they are.
This is why Comfort Republic aspires to break the stigma and stop the mindset that only men of certain sizes can get quality clothing with affordable pricing. We want men of any shape and size to feel equal, stay true to their bodies.
Another pain point that we came across was men suffering from chafing on their thigh area. One of our main features is the anti-chafing lycra panels positioned on the thigh area, which specifically helps end irritation and allows men to conquer chafing with confidence.
Our undergarments are also made with sustainable bamboo that is not only anti-odour, antibacterial, and moisture-wicking, it is also proven to be suitable for men with sensitive skin.
At Comfort Republic, we offer a diverse range of sizes, from size S, all the way to 6XL. We want to offer our customers the same shopping experience for everyone because whether you are an S or 3XL, we want to treat everyone equally with the same pricing.
50% of our customers actually fall under the Big & Tall category. For example, our Apollo Trunks are slightly shorter in length and more suitable for men who opt for a shorter inseam whereas our (Apollo+) Boxer Briefs + Fly are slightly longer inseam with more coverage.
It is safe to say that there is a risk in every decision we make, especially in a business. As a brand, we believe that we play an important role in championing this body positivity movement in the Malaysian male’s apparel industry.
However, we cannot stress enough the importance of body positivity in a time when everyone is consuming media through online platforms. We are responsible for the content that we are posting on our social media and we want to take this opportunity to spread positivity, inspire all men to embrace who they are, and regain their confidence to feel sexy in their own skin again.
Bamboo, compared to cotton, is one of the fastest-growing plants on the planet and it offers complete regeneration without the need for replanting. It has a lower environmental impact compared to other kinds of fibres, making it sustainable to harvest. Besides, bamboo has an amazing ability to regulate body temperature, it helps to keep our bodies cool in hot weather and warm in a cold environment.
Bamboo is also particularly suitable for those with sensitive skin who are prone to allergies. It is wildly soft and its material will not irritate your skin. Being 40% more absorbent than even the finest organic cotton, bamboo comes with moisture-wicking properties that will keep you dry and comfortable throughout the day.
Definitely! We are currently researching the women’s range and we aim to launch this by next year. Apart from offering a wide range of sizes for all body types, we are also taking into consideration some struggles women have with their undergarments in the events of discharge, menstruations, and pregnancies – so stay tuned! Meanwhile, we also have plans to continue to develop our existing men’s range by venturing into other specialty undergarments.
Here’s how to get them and something similar
Comfort Republic Apollo+
Made of 95% bamboo viscose and 5% spandex, this boxer brief features stitching for maximum durability. Comfort Republic offers a 30-day first-pair guarantee, which means you can try on 1 pair for up to 30 days and if it’s the wrong size, then they will replace for free.
Adidas Logo Boxer Brief
The Adidas boxer brief features a non-ride-up construction to keep things in place whether you’re on the court or on the street. The lightweight fabric is breathable. Adidas through its cotton products pledges to support sustainable cotton farming.
Under Armour Men’s Charged Cotton Boxerjock
Under Armour’s quick-dry boxer shorts are built with proprietary Charged Cotton fabrics, which emulates the soft feel of natural cotton, but dries much faster and stretches way more. A performance waistband is deployed to ensure everything stays in place. Made of 57% cotton, 38% polyester and 5% elastane, it features no side or back seams for ultimate comfort.
Bamboo Key West Boxer
Aptly named, Bamboo purveys only bamboo viscose from organically grown FSC-certified farms. The product even carries the Oeko Tex 100 standard certification which states that there are no chemicals present in the product. While the viscose of Bamboo fabric is produced in China, the production takes place at its own factory in Bangladesh.
___________________________________________________________________
Hero and featured images by Helena Lopes on Unsplash