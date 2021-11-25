Home > Style > Fashion > Tiffany & Co unveils its new boutique at The Gardens Mall
Tiffany & Co unveils its new boutique at The Gardens Mall
25 Nov 2021

Tiffany & Co unveils its new boutique at The Gardens Mall

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
Get ready to enter the world of Tiffany & Co at the Gardens Mall boutique.

The luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co, part of LVMH, unveils its third boutique in Malaysia at The Gardens Mall in November 2021 – with other boutiques located at Suria KLCC and Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Located on the ground floor, the 2,400-square-foot space offers a captivating ambience that radiates warmth. The luminous space and serene marble flooring create an inviting atmosphere while providing a luxurious experience when customers peruse for their dream Tiffany & Co jewels. The boutique houses all quintessential Tiffany collections, including Tiffany T to HardWear. 

Step inside, and you are greeted by a gallery filled with their intricate jewellery display. Make your way to the Love & Engagement section and be mesmerised by the alluring porcelain gingko biloba leaves chandelier created by visual artist Andreea Braescu. Known for her bespoke light sculptures, Braescu takes inspiration from the beauty of nature to illuminate the shimmering Tiffany jewellery pieces. A dedicated VIP room is available for an intimate private shopping experience.

Fans of legendary Tiffany designer Jean Schlumberger will cherish the pop art print of his iconic ‘Bird on a Rock’ on the wall. The new boutique will also host the Schlumberger high jewellery travelling collection. You can even admire the famed ‘Bird on a Rock’ and ‘Apollo’ brooch Jay-Z wore in the ‘About Love’ campaign, along with other iconic pieces from the collection before November 30. 

Tiffany & Co, G-219, Ground Floor, The Gardens Mall.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

All images credit: Tiffany & Co

LVMH Tiffany & Co. tiffany & co
Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist's music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.
