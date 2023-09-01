Time to turn your attention to Kate Spade New York’s all-new Dakota bag

Get to know the Dakota handbags by Kate Spade New York — launched for the season and in celebration of the brand’s 30th anniversary.

When Kate Spade New York first launched in 1993, it began with six bags in its fashion arsenal. Three decades later, the house — part of Tapestry — is now a full-fledged go-to lifestyle entity. From ready-to-wear and home decor to unique handbags, Kate Spade New York is stepping into its 30th anniversary bigger (and greener) than ever. In celebration of the occasion, it has introduced an all-new accessory for Fall 2023: the Dakota.

The Dakota handbag collection fuses Kate Spade New York‘s existing DNA with elements that are modern yet true to the brand’s identity. In that process, a sense of distinctiveness is born. An integral component of that can be found immediately on the Dakota’s exterior. The sculptured logo hardware, a reflection of New York City’s architecture, is only a major highlight of the ensemble but also a first for the American fashion house. Warm gold tones provide contrast and add richness while vibrancy comes from the inlay of colours.

Unveiled for Fall 2023, the it-bags are available in a variety of variants. When it comes to sizes, there are three options to choose from: a wrist clutch version as well as a small or large. For colours, Kate Spade New York has unveiled an array of shades including cream, black, rock garden and chartreuse. An expressive accessory that’s bound to turn heads everywhere, the Dakota bag is the epitome of Kate Spade New York’s whimsical characteristics.

The brand’s SVP and Head of Design of Leather Goods and Accessories, Jennifer Lyu, on the Dakota: “Dakota’s secret power is that it reinforces our brand’s distinct point of view while injecting a level of newness that stands out. We wanted to create an assortment that would feel iconically Kate Spade and appeal to a range of customers, both existing and new, who are looking to cultivate their personal style and narrate their own stories with our products”.

When you’re on the search for a cool new bag to add to your list, here’s one to consider. For a closer look, the inaugural collections of Dakota bags can be found in Kate Spade New York boutiques in Malaysia. They include Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Suria KLCC, The Gardens Mall, Sunway Pyramid, One Utama, IOI City Mall and Gurney Plaza.

Learn more about the Kate Spade New York Dakota bag HERE.

(Photos and video by Kate Spade New York)