11 Aug 2021 08:20 AM

Get inspired by Tom Daley: How you can start your knitting journey today

Joey Wong
Editor
www.lifestyleasia.com
Thanks to Tom Daley, you can boost your creativity in this lockdown by kickstarting your knitting journey.

The Olympics, for most, is a lofty, nebulous thing. The honour of attending — let alone reaching the podium — carries the same implausible mysticism as, say, winning an Oscar. Starring on Broadway. Earning Michelin stars. It’s an achievement that’s statistically improbable, reserved for a microscopic portion of humanity that’s somehow managed to whip into shape a heady combination of personal aptitude, grit and sheer will. Not to mention a healthy measure of Lady Luck. A perfect storm.

Despite the ongoing reminder of the pandemic made explicit with every wide-angle pan showing a stadium empty of spectators, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics set the scene for a lot of happiness, too. Hong Kong’s own Cheung Ka-long’s historic win — the city’s first gold medal in a quarter of a century; the first-ever in fencing — roused a city-wide ripple of “Hurrahs!” still sounding to this day. As did swim-star Siobhan Haughey’s double silver wins, also a first for the city, and Hong Kong’s most recent bronze victories courtesy of the women’s table tennis team and Grace Lau for karate.

In yet another instalment of ‘They’re Just Like Us: Celebrity Edition,’ Daley’s enthusiasm for knitting — tirelessly documented at a dedicated Instagram: @madewithlovebytomdaley — is likely borne out of the same restlessness that befell the rest of us intra-pandemic. You know, when you decided it was a good idea to start gardening; tie-dying. Making baking trays of sourdough after sourdough.

But, as expected with a literal Olympian, Daley does it better. His cardigans, dog sweaters and, even, little cat couches are picture-perfect and absolutely worthy of the same crazed fervour we harboured when we all flocked towards ‘How To: Knit’ YouTube videos after Harry Styles wore that patchworked, TikTok-famous JW Anderson cardigan.

Now, for those who think they could be as good as knitting as an Olympian gold medalist — well, the first step is always the hardest. These following kits will help.

Shop knitting kits for beginners

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

Olympics crochet Tokyo 2020 tom daley knitting
Constantly in pursuit of a multi-hyphenated career, Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her sipping on her third oat milk latte of the day in the city’s newest café. She’s currently mourning the loss of TikTok in Hong Kong.
