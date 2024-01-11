Tommy Hilfiger collaborates with Edison Chen’s CLOT for Year of the Dragon

Edison Chen’s CLOT teams up with Tommy Hilfiger for limited edition Lunar New Year 2024 collection. Here’s all you need to know!

For Lunar New Year 2024, American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger and Chinese design label CLOT (founded by Edison Chen) have come together for something truly special. TOMMY x CLOT, also in conjunction with the latter’s 20th anniversary, is an amalgamation of the DNA of both brands. Think Chinese youth culture mixed with classic American cool.

Launched globally on 11 January 2024, the TOMMY x CLOT collection comprises a total of 23 distinctive pieces. One notable style is a reversible bomber, fitted with a TOMMY x CLOT monogram on one side and the other imbued with a combination of white, blue and red hues. Tommy Hilfiger’s archives take centre stage with the ensemble showcasing artistic reinterpretations for the festive season.

The collection also comprises the likes of a blazer, cardigan with CLOT stripe, a crew neck with dragon print, a red tracksuit and more. Initially previewed at Shanghai Fashion Week in October 2023, fashion enthusiasts would be excited to finally be able to get their hands on the looks.

Edison Chen on the TOMMY x CLOT collaboration: “When I was a kid growing up in Hong Kong, I used to read American hip-hop magazines that showed my favorite artists in Tommy’s loud prep. I wanted to be part of that. I am so thrilled to lend our culture to this collection, putting its spirit and meaning into the design. The most interesting part was communicating the feeling of the dragon, its power and success, in a way that is true”.

Learn more about TOMMY x CLOT here.

(All photos provided by Tommy Hilfiger)