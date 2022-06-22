Tommy Jeans takes us back to ‘90s street style with an NBA collaboration

Tommy Hilfiger’s latest NBA collection is a love letter to American street culture of the 1990s and its appreciation of basketball: laid-back pieces layered with team logos, fleecy hoodies, statement varsity jackets, and lots of denim.

Streetball — literally ‘street basketball’ — first took flight in the 1990s, and has since fixed itself as such an integral part of American street culture. Joining forces with the National Basketball Association (NBA), Tommy Hilfiger’s TOMMY JEANS label launches a collection that pays tribute to this culture, celebrating this wave of nostalgia and the essence of the sport as well as the diverse communities it has spawned.

Tommy Hilfiger’s love for basketball and street culture also began in the 1990s when his brand caught the attention of A-listers who happened to have ties to the NBA and sports communities across the nation. His designs defined the decade’s style catalogue, and were often seen courtside — whether it was professional arenas or for ‘streetball’. Ever the sports supporter, TOMMY HILFIGER has also done global collaborations, with international tennis champion Rafael Nadal as well as Formula One World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Tommy Jeans x NBA collection

True to the spirit of basketball, the latest Tommy Jeans x NBA collection features laid-back pieces coated with all-over prints of NBA team logos. The collection flaunts streetwear fashion at its finest, with sets of fleecy hoodies and sweatpants.

Are you a big fan of mixing and matching? With T-shirts and shorts inspired by the hustle surrounding the game, you can also play with the colour-block trend or even layer them with a statement varsity jacket and denim pants.

The Tommy Jeans x NBA capsule collection is also set to reflect TOMMY JEANS’ 2022 global campaign, Play to Progress, which celebrates the power of individual creativity. The collection is available globally on tommy.com and in select stores across Asia.

Learn more about Tommy Jeans x NBA at its official website HERE.