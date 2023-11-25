Top contemporary luxury handbag brands under RM3,000 to add to your cart now

Looking to get started with your luxury bag collection, but not sure where to start? You’ll be surprised how some of these contemporary luxury bag brands can offer a desirable balance of luxury and great value at a palatable price point.

There’s no use in trying to ignore the glaringly obvious elephant in the room; the fact of the matter is that luxury bags are becoming increasingly out of reach for the general public, thanks to the routine practice of price adjustments that happen across the period of a year’s time.

This is especially true for legacy brands such as Chanel, Christian Dior, and Louis Vuitton, where even the most accessible bag designs can cost upwards of RM8,000, if not more. It goes without saying that truly landmark designs, such as Chanel’s iconic Classic Flap bag, command a much steeper price tag, with investment banking company Jefferies Group estimating that the bag’s price has increased by an eye-watering 60% since November 2019.

Other designs from Chanel’s permanent collection, such as the Boy and the 19, have experienced similar price hikes at an albeit more moderate scale of 10% to 15%. As of 2023, bags such as the Chanel Classic Flap in the Medium size retail for close to RM49,000, while a Hermes Birkin 25 in Togo leather will set you back in the region of around $10,100 (RM 47,172.05) for one in Togo leather.

With that said, not all is lost for luxury bag enthusiasts who aren’t looking to potentially refinance their homes for the sake of adding a new piece of arm candy into their day-to-day style arsenal. In the years leading up to the current state of price inflation in fashion, a number of enterprising labels have been quick to address consumer demand for well-crafted and well-considered designer bags that won’t scathe the wallet.

From the likes of DeMellier to Strathberry, you’ll be surprised at just how far the gamut runs where affordable contemporary luxury bag brands are concerned.

Top 10 contemporary luxury bag brands under RM3,000 to add to your cart