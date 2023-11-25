Top contemporary luxury handbag brands under RM3,000 to add to your cart now

Looking to get started with your luxury bag collection, but not sure where to start? You’ll be surprised how some of these contemporary luxury bag brands can offer a desirable balance of luxury and great value at a palatable price point.
There’s no use in trying to ignore the glaringly obvious elephant in the room; the fact of the matter is that luxury bags are becoming increasingly out of reach for the general public, thanks to the routine practice of price adjustments that happen across the period of a year’s time.
This is especially true for legacy brands such as Chanel, Christian Dior, and Louis Vuitton, where even the most accessible bag designs can cost upwards of RM8,000, if not more. It goes without saying that truly landmark designs, such as Chanel’s iconic Classic Flap bag, command a much steeper price tag, with investment banking company Jefferies Group estimating that the bag’s price has increased by an eye-watering 60% since November 2019.
Other designs from Chanel’s permanent collection, such as the Boy and the 19, have experienced similar price hikes at an albeit more moderate scale of 10% to 15%. As of 2023, bags such as the Chanel Classic Flap in the Medium size retail for close to RM49,000, while a Hermes Birkin 25 in Togo leather will set you back in the region of around $10,100 (RM 47,172.05) for one in Togo leather.
With that said, not all is lost for luxury bag enthusiasts who aren’t looking to potentially refinance their homes for the sake of adding a new piece of arm candy into their day-to-day style arsenal. In the years leading up to the current state of price inflation in fashion, a number of enterprising labels have been quick to address consumer demand for well-crafted and well-considered designer bags that won’t scathe the wallet.
From the likes of DeMellier to Strathberry, you’ll be surprised at just how far the gamut runs where affordable contemporary luxury bag brands are concerned.
Top 10 contemporary luxury bag brands under RM3,000 to add to your cart
At only seven years old, there’s no denying that Polène has witnessed the proverbial meteoric rise in consumer popularity that so many luxury brands covet. Founded in 2016 by the Mothay family, the label’s continued commitment to creating exceedingly refined bags constructed out of quality leather at a reasonable price point has made them an easy fan favourite. Coupled with the resurging interest in quiet luxury, it’s no wonder why inventory is often hard to come by.
Bags start from: $290 (RM 1,357.64)
While Europe has Polène, New York City native Telfar Clemens leads the charge with contemporary luxury accessories from America under his namesake label. Established in 2005 when Clemens was still a student at Pace University, Telfar was known only within fashion insider circles for its distinctive approach to unisex fashion. But in 2014, the Telfar Shopping Bag made its first appearance and became an instant smash-hit, being seen sported on the arms of everyone from Queen Bey herself to politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Available in (almost) every colour and size, the vegan leather totes are now an indispensable fashion staple, especially owing to their affordability.
Bags start from: $150 (RM 702.19)
If there are cues to take when it comes to stealth wealth, then members of Royalty do it best. This is especially true of Her Royal Highness Catherine Middleton, the Princess of Wales, who has made a name for herself as a low-key, undisputed style icon. Eagle-eyed Royal spectators will no doubt have taken note of a number of the Princess’s favourite bags, with one brand, in particular, making repeated appearances: Strathberry. This Scottish brand has become a household name in the United Kingdom for its distinctive line of bags, many of which feature a ‘music bar’ detail that has since become a brand hallmark. No doubts as to their quality, as they are all made in Spain.
Bags start from: RM 1,142
Similarly from the British Isles, contemporary luxury brand DeMellier has also caught the attention of the British Royal Family for offering a formulaic approach to quintessentially effortless style from its range of understated bags that sought to complement, as opposed to overshadowing, every outfit. As carried by Her Royal Highness Queen Consort Camilla and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, DeMellier’s 13-year history has earned it a steady consumer base for their Made in Spain bags, all crafted to exacting standards and yet democratically priced.
Bags start from: RM 1,397
The truest testament to a bag’s quality and construction is how well it can endure the rigours of time. Where that is concerned, Bulgarian contemporary luxury brand BY FAR, founded by Sabrina Bezuhanova and Valentina Gyosheva, claims to cement those values at the very fore of their company’s range of bags. Made exclusively using a choice selection of quality leather varieties, the brand promotes the premise of crafting their products to be used and loved into perpetuity, with a commitment to the quality and longevity of each bag.
Bags start from: RM 1,900
Bearing a considerable body of experience in her time working with product design, Amsterdam-based Elza Wandler eventually made the leap into entrepreneurship by debuting her own namesake label in 2017. Since then, Wandler has defined an identity for itself through a play in geometry in its designs, as evidenced by their signature Hortensia half-moon top handle bag. Despite being a Dutch company, each bag is handmade by craftsmen in Italy with painstaking attention to detail, thus realising their commitment to infusing modernity and feminity with robust quality.
Bags start from: €485 (RM 2,477.28)
Some say that a bag is an extension of one’s self, and nowhere is that more readily apparent than in the myriad of kaleidoscopic offerings from London-based label Self-Portrait. While they may have built a firm foundation on their ready-to-wear collection, the brand’s range of jewel-encrusted arm bijoux has also gained traction among luxury consumers. This is especially true of their hallmark Bow Bag, which feature an elaborate bow detail studded with Swarovski crystals. Better still, Malaysians will be glad to know that they will also be supporting a local designer with their purchase as Self-Portrait is founded by Penang-born designer, Han Chong.
Bags start from: £350 (RM 2,050.43)
America’s West Coast has always occupied a unique place in the global fashion geography, what with its concentration of raw star power and creativity. By that extension, it’s no surprise that L.A-based STAUD has similarly gained a sizeable amount of attention for their bags, which are above all else, accessible for the everyday woman. Don’t be fooled by their modest prices, as their bags are robustly made and will easily add more than just a few style points to your ensembles.
Bags start from: RM 1,050
Speaking of style, a strong case can be made for the approach that Scandinavians take with their sartorial choices, often incorporating unconventional novelties to otherwise sleek and practical apparel for unparalleled cool. If you’re looking to impart some of that appeal to your own wardrobe, then Scandi-favourite label Little Liffner is a great place to start shopping. Quirky, borderline avant garde bags are the name of the game here, featuring the use of asymmetric motifs and undulating lines.
Bags start from: €150 (RM 765.88)
As for those who want to leave as small of an ecological footprint as possible when it comes to their fashion choices, Mansur Gavriel is the label to look out for. The American brand, which was founded back in 2013, has carved a strong reputation for offering practical, well-made workhorse bags by Italian craftsmen that could be ordered in either leather or apple vegan leather. At one point, their bags proved so popular that it was almost impossible to get one’s hands on their signature bucket bags.
Bags start from: RM 1,350