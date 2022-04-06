Travel checklist: 4 best travel luggage brands for your next getaway

Plans are set, and with flight tickets ready to be booked, it’s time to secure the best travel luggage to survive any wear and tear and aggressive luggage carousels that might jeopardise your 2022 travel plans.

After two years of living in a pandemic, it’s time to gear up for your next adventure. With borders reopening, the idea of travelling wouldn’t be complete without a trusty backpack or luggage. The number one item on the travel checklist would be investing in a new suitcase. While there are a plethora of brands in the market today, deciding on a trusty companion can be challenging. The perfect travelling gear must be of quality, durability, and of adequate interior storage space and size. In our curated guide, we’ve selected the best luggage brands to consider for your next trip.

Discover the best travel luggage brands for your 2022 vacation:

Tumi

Tumi is one of the leading luxury luggage brands globally. Thanks to its sleek yet unique designs, the brand offers various signature styles, from luggage to backpacks. Popular types include pieces from the 19 Degree and Voyageur collections. Whether you’re looking for soft cases or hard shells, Tumi has it all. This season’s focus includes the Alpha Bravo range for its sustainable yet modern iterations. Interested in more? Check out the website for more info.

Rimowa

Established in Germany, Rimowa is famed for its unique line of high-end aluminium suitcases. The brand has become a top choice for travellers and fashion enthusiasts thanks to its timeless look. With notable collaborations such as Rimowa x Porsche, Supreme x Rimowa, Off-White x Rimowa and beyond, it’s clear that Rimowa is a game-changer in the fashion/travel industry. Signature pieces like the Essential and Original are highly coveted among many Rimowa fans. Our favourite is the Essential range due to its vibrant hues to match our favourite shade. For more designs, head over to the website.

Samsonite

As a leading luggage company in America, Samsonite is known for its highly durable materials. Adored for its hardshell cases, the luggage is designed to last as it is capable of withstanding any severe bumps during your travels. Apart from its quality material, the features are just as important. Samsonite’s creations are made for a fuss-free journey with the built-in TSA locks and maximising space. The designs are ideal for all types of travellers, from business to leisure and the adventurous. Best-selling hard side designs include the NIAR, STEM and the LITE-BOX. Those who prefer the soft side can consider the PRO-DLX 5 and POPSODA.

American Tourister

Owned by Samsonite, American Tourister offers quality hardside and softside luggage at affordable prices. In terms of design, the brand offers a wide selection of suitcases in various colours and unique prints to match any personality—fun fact: The brand also collaborated with Barbie, Shanti Sparrow and Little Miss. If you’re interested in a hard case, check out Sky Park. For a soft side, we recommend Clayton. In addition, these luggage designs come in three sizes, from 55cm to 81cm. For more designs, check out the website here.

