Pack your bags for Paris with K-Pop artist Jackson Wang and Louis Vuitton

Chinese performer Jackson Wang packs his luggage for Paris as he stars in the campaign for Louis Vuitton’s ‘Horizons Never End’ travel collection designed by Marc Newson.

Jackson Wang isn’t any K-Pop star. With a following of 32M on Instagram, recording breaking singles and a multi-hyphenate career as a rapper/producer/designer and more, he’s a force to reckon with. One that Louis Vuitton recognised back in January 2023 when they signed him on as the new ambassador of the luxury fashion house.

Jackson Wang started his career as a part of the K-pop group GOT7 and eventually branched out to start his own production company, Team Wang and release innumerable hit songs. His fame extends beyond the music circles and Wang has managed successful associations with brands like Fendi, Cartier, Armani Beauty, L’Oreal Men and more. As a part of the Louis Vuitton family, Wang makes an appearance atop the iconic Arc de Triomphe with a classic LV trunk as a part of their ‘Horizons Never End’ travel campaign.

Shot by fashion photographer and filmmaker, Glen Luchford, the campaign overlooks the iconic Parisian skyline with the award-winning musician musing pensively with his Horizon luggage in tow. The shot has been taken atop the iconic Arc de Triomphe and has the ultimate symbol of Paris, the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

What’s most exciting about the Horizon collection is that it’s been designed by Australian industrial designer, Marc Newson who has long shared an association with the brand. His debut for the Maison was a celebration of the iconic monogram which he reinterpreted in bright, playful colours. Since then, he has designed ultra-lightweight and well-engineered travel essentials for Louis Vuitton. From soft rolling luggage in thermoformed knit (2019) to the modernisation of the Pégase suitcase, Newson has firmly established the Horizon collection as an LV luggage classic with its ingenious design, durability and superior functionality. For 2023, the ‘Horizons Never End,’ chapter with Marc Newson and Jackson Wang is certainly an exciting addition to the Louis Vuitton luggage family.

All Images: Courtesy Louis Vuitton.