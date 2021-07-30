No plans for Friday night? Make one to catch Valentino and London music platform Boiler Room’s upcoming virtual concert.

Following their first collaboration last year, the two have teamed up for another series of immersive live sessions that marry music with fashion. The line-up is an exciting one, featuring artists like Ichon, Bree Runway, Claire Laffut, Blanco and Korean rapper Woo Won-Jae.

Woo will kick off the series on Friday, July 30, with a performance of his unreleased song, “Peacepool Place”. The 24-year-old, who has been dubbed the “dark prince of Korean hip-hop”, first made waves on the rap competition show Show Me The Money. He only just released his debut album, Black Out, last August through Jay Park’s record label, AOMG. His Boiler Room set will be one fans don’t want to miss, especially since he’ll be premiering new music.

(Photo credit: Valentino)

Another highlight on the line-up is Bree Runway, the up-and-coming English singer-rapper who has collaborated with the likes of Missy Elliot, Rina Sawayama, and possibly Doja Cat. We’re betting that she’ll perform her latest single, the summer-ready bop “Hot Hot”, during her set.

Woo Won-Jae, Bree Runway and all the other acts in the series will be performing against a unique, 3D landscape created by digital artist Masha Batsii. They’ll also be styled in looks from Valentino’s darkly romantic Fall/Winter 2021 collections for men and women, on top of being done up in the new Valentino Beauty makeup collection that’s dropping in August.

Tune into Woo’s performance through the live stream here when it goes live on 30 July, 7.00 pm (Malaysian time). Be sure to keep an eye out for the other artist sessions, which will be released from August to November through Boiler Room’s YouTube channel. For now, you can also revisit the first Valentino x Boiler Room sets with musicians Bia and Cifika.

Header photo credit: Valentino

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore