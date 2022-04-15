facebook
Shoe of the season: Versace's Medusa Aevitas platform pumps
15 Apr 2022

Shoe of the season: Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platform pumps

Joey Wong
Editor
Shoe of the season: Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platform pumps
Shoe of the season: Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platform pumps

Many, many things have to go right for something to become known, let alone manifest virality. You Need This catalogues a collection of things — be it trending TikTok buys or forever Holy Grails — that capture something unknowable in the zeitgeist. But you’ve seen it, you know it and, after encountering it countless times on Instagram, on TikTok and, even, on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur, you might just want to buy it.

The ‘You Need This’ Pitch

What: ‘Medusa Aevitas’ platform pumps

Where: Versace

Price: RM6,150 officially from Versace, but varies across different retailers

Why: From their debut on Versace’s Autumn/Winter 2021 runway to their appearance on Beyoncé’s 40th birthday OOTD to, most recently, attiring Nicola Peltz-Beckham’s walk down the aisle, Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platforms are decidedly having a moment.

According to a Lyst report, the search term “Versace platform heels” has over 1.8 million views on TikTok, with a 71% spike post Peltz-Beckham wedding earlier this week. Needless to say: walking, running and doing any sort of fast-paced motion is out, and tottering — in sky-high, possibly-ankle-breaking platforms — are in.

Why (cont’d): Now, as Y2K-inspired trends show no signs of waning (shout-out to the Y2K red carpet platformed OG: the YSL Tribute sandals), as we become increasingly drawn to things and places that remind us of “party” and “good times” and as our pandemic-tired feet have all but lost the muscle memory of recalling exactly how painful it is to slip toe-first into sloping heels, a very circumstantial bubble was thus created.

A perfect, platform-shaped bubble that welcomed the likes of these Versace platform pumps to come creeping on into our feeds — and into our hearts.

Should the fuchsia satin be a little too much for you, the pair also comes in red, yellow, lilac, mauve pink and, you guessed it, black.

Other Platform Heels A Little Less Sky-High in Price:

Header and featured images courtesy of Versace and Beyoncé’s Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.
Thank you for your subscription.