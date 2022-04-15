Shoe of the season: Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platform pumps

Why (cont’d): Now, as Y2K-inspired trends show no signs of waning (shout-out to the Y2K red carpet platformed OG: the YSL Tribute sandals), as we become increasingly drawn to things and places that remind us of “party” and “good times” and as our pandemic-tired feet have all but lost the muscle memory of recalling exactly how painful it is to slip toe-first into sloping heels, a very circumstantial bubble was thus created.

A perfect, platform-shaped bubble that welcomed the likes of these Versace platform pumps to come creeping on into our feeds — and into our hearts.

Should the fuchsia satin be a little too much for you, the pair also comes in red, yellow, lilac, mauve pink and, you guessed it, black.

