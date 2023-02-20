Watch Burberry Autumn Winter 2023 show, live from London

Watch Burberry Autumn Winter 2023 show on 20 February 2023 at 8.00PM London time (4.00AM Malaysian time on 21 February).

The upcoming Burberry Autumn Winter 2023 is one filled with anticipation, excitement, and buzz. This will be Daniel Lee‘s first collection for the British fashion house. The former Creative Director of Bottega Veneta joined Burberry in September 2022. Replacing Ricardo Tisci, Daniel Lee will showcase his vision through a collection comprising both menswear and womenswear.

Earlier this month, under the helm of its new chief creative officer, Burberry revealed its new logo and identity; inspired by its own archives. It goes without saying that all eyes will be Lee’s debut. What is the 37-year-old designer’s foresight for Burberry? What is he going to send down the runway? How different will his Burberry be compared to Tisci’s? All these questions and more will be answered at London Fashion Week.

The Burberry Autumn Winter 2023 presentation is bound to be a star-studded affair, with Global Brand Ambassadors Bright Vachirawit and Jun Ji Hyun bound to attend.

Stay tuned to the livestream HERE, happening at 4.00AM (Malaysian time) on 21 February 2023 (Wednesday morning).

(Hero and Featured Image from Burberry)