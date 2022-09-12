facebook
Style
12 Sep 2022 07:50 PM

Watch: Coach’s Spring/Summer 2023 show live from New York Fashion Week

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer

New York Fashion Week is finally here, and we’re looking forward to witnessing the most anticipated Coach Spring/Summer 2023 collection. 

There’s something special about New York. It could be the summer air, the busy streets and the thrilling energy from Manhattan’s fashion crowd. With New York Fashion Week back in full swing, we can’t wait to see what Coach has in store for Spring/Summer 2023. Famed for infusing the spirit of New York into its collection, Coach’s silhouettes are electric, upbeat and free-spirited with an All-American attitude.

In Spring/Summer 2022, the fashion house pays tribute to the Big Apple and its famous – Central Park, Zabar’s, Serendipity and the Brooklyn Bridge – attractions. Stuart Vevers‘ explores the archives to celebrate Coach’s first head designer Bonnie Cashin – who also created the iconic Turnlock. This collection embraces Cashin’s signature looks and stays true to the American visionary. 

As we await the debut of SS23, get ready to mark your calendars for 12 September (Monday) at 2 AM (Malaysia time).

Tune in to Coach Spring/Summer 2023 livestream here:

Hero & featured image credit: Coach/BFA

Coach New York NYFW Spring Summer 2023 SS23
Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
A writer by day and spin instructor by night. Amalina fuels her day with anything that’s covered in chocolate and breaking a sweat in the spin studio. With fashion and music as inspiration, you can find her obsessing over her favourite artist's music videos or swaying to funky tunes at live gigs.
