Watch Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 RTW livestream here

Don’t miss out on Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 show live from Paris Fashion Week tonight.

The House of Dior is known to put up a show — a fantastic spectacle to say the least. With last year’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Ready-To-Wear collection titled ‘Disturbing Beauty’ raising the bar very high, religious followers of fashion are bouncing off the walls as the show is unveiled tonight, 1 March 2022 at 3.00PM Paris time (10.00PM Malaysia time).

As the world opens up post-lockdown, what would Maria Grazia Chiuri bring to the table this time following her opulence self-reflective collection shot at the Halls of Mirrors at Versailles for Autumn/Winter’21?

Stay tuned to the livestream here.