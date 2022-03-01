Home > Style > Fashion > Watch Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 RTW livestream here
Watch Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 RTW livestream here
Style
01 Mar 2022 09:00 AM

Watch Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 RTW livestream here

Martin Teo
Editor
Watch Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 RTW livestream here
Style
Watch Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 RTW livestream here

Don’t miss out on Dior Autumn/Winter 2022 show live from Paris Fashion Week tonight. 

The House of Dior is known to put up a show — a fantastic spectacle to say the least. With last year’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Ready-To-Wear collection titled ‘Disturbing Beauty’ raising the bar very high, religious followers of fashion are bouncing off the walls as the show is unveiled tonight, 1 March 2022 at 3.00PM Paris time (10.00PM Malaysia time). 

Catch Blackpink’s Jisoo who is now en route to Paris for #DiorAW22. (Photo: Dior)

As the world opens up post-lockdown, what would Maria Grazia Chiuri bring to the table this time following her opulence self-reflective collection shot at the Halls of Mirrors at Versailles for Autumn/Winter’21?

Stay tuned to the livestream here. 

Dior Paris Fashion Week Maria Grazia Chiuri autumn/winter 2022 Dior AW22
Martin Teo
Editor
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
Dining Living Home
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.