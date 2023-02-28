Watch Dior Autumn Winter 2023 show, live from Paris

Watch Dior Autumn Winter 2023 show on 28 February 2023 at 10.00PM (Malaysian time).

After mesmerising and ground-breaking collections throughout the fashion weeks in New York, London, and Milan, we have now arrived in Paris. Among the stacked but always exciting lists of brands in this season’s schedule is Dior. The Maison will be presenting its upcoming Autumn Winter 2023 ensemble in the French capital — under the helm of Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, of course.

Chiuri has been a fundamental figure for Dior since taking over the creative director position in 2016. Autumn Winter 2022’s designs saw her seeking a connection between the elements of time; uncovering the past, present, and future. The ready-to-wear was imaginative to say the least, infused with technology as an elevating component. What will Chiuri unveil on the runway this season? We’ll have to watch to find out but one thing’s for sure, the message of female empowerment (always woven as part of her work) will be presented in the most alluring ways that she’s known to be so good at.

In usual Dior fashion, the presentation will be filled with the biggest and most glamorous personalities from all around the world. Global ambassador Jisoo (of BLACKPINK), Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (or Apo), and Thai actress Kimberley Anne Woltemas are among the stars slated to attend the Dior show.

Stay tuned to the livestream, happening at 10.00PM (Malaysian time) on 28 February 2023 (Tuesday).



