facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > Watch Dior Autumn Winter 2023 show, live from Paris
Watch Dior Autumn Winter 2023 show, live from Paris
Style
28 Feb 2023 08:00 AM

Watch Dior Autumn Winter 2023 show, live from Paris

Ronn Tan

Watch Dior Autumn Winter 2023 show on 28 February 2023 at 10.00PM (Malaysian time).

After mesmerising and ground-breaking collections throughout the fashion weeks in New York, London, and Milan, we have now arrived in Paris. Among the stacked but always exciting lists of brands in this season’s schedule is Dior. The Maison will be presenting its upcoming Autumn Winter 2023 ensemble in the French capital — under the helm of Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, of course.

Chiuri has been a fundamental figure for Dior since taking over the creative director position in 2016. Autumn Winter 2022’s designs saw her seeking a connection between the elements of time; uncovering the past, present, and future. The ready-to-wear was imaginative to say the least, infused with technology as an elevating component. What will Chiuri unveil on the runway this season? We’ll have to watch to find out but one thing’s for sure, the message of female empowerment (always woven as part of her work) will be presented in the most alluring ways that she’s known to be so good at.

In usual Dior fashion, the presentation will be filled with the biggest and most glamorous personalities from all around the world. Global ambassador Jisoo (of BLACKPINK), Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (or Apo), and Thai actress Kimberley Anne Woltemas are among the stars slated to attend the Dior show.

Jisoo in Dior

Stay tuned to the livestream, happening at 10.00PM (Malaysian time) on 28 February 2023 (Tuesday).


(All images from Dior)

Dior Paris Fashion Week Dior Fall Winter 2023
Watch Dior Autumn Winter 2023 show, live from Paris

Ronn Tan

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia KL, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants, drinking a Negroni, and complaining about a lack of clothes to wear.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.