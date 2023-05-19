facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > Watch Dior Cruise 2024 show, live from Mexico City
Watch Dior Cruise 2024 show, live from Mexico City
Style
19 May 2023 04:00 PM

Watch Dior Cruise 2024 show, live from Mexico City

Ronn Tan

Watch Dior Cruise 2024 show — live from Mexico City — on 21 May 2023 at 10.00AM (Malaysia time).

Dior is set to reveal its latest Cruise collection and will this time be heading to Mexico. The presentation in the North American country (specifically, Mexico City) follows other Dior Cruise occasions in places such as Athens and Marrakech. However, the exact location of the Dior Cruise 2024 showcase has not been announced.

As always, all eyes will be on Maria Grazia Chiuri as she unveils her latest creations and designs. We’ll just have to watch the show to find out what the creative director is sending down the runway — and we can’t wait. What are you looking forward to see in the collection?

Stay tuned to the livestream below, happening on 21 May 2023 at 10.00AM (Malaysia time).

(Hero and Featured Image: Dior)

Dior Mexico Maria Grazia Chiuri Dior Cruise 2024
Watch Dior Cruise 2024 show, live from Mexico City

Ronn Tan

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants or sipping on a Negroni.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.