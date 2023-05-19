Watch Dior Cruise 2024 show — live from Mexico City — on 21 May 2023 at 10.00AM (Malaysia time).

Dior is set to reveal its latest Cruise collection and will this time be heading to Mexico. The presentation in the North American country (specifically, Mexico City) follows other Dior Cruise occasions in places such as Athens and Marrakech. However, the exact location of the Dior Cruise 2024 showcase has not been announced.

As always, all eyes will be on Maria Grazia Chiuri as she unveils her latest creations and designs. We’ll just have to watch the show to find out what the creative director is sending down the runway — and we can’t wait. What are you looking forward to see in the collection?

Stay tuned to the livestream below, happening on 21 May 2023 at 10.00AM (Malaysia time).

(Hero and Featured Image: Dior)