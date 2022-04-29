facebook
Watch Dior Fall 2022 fashion show streaming live from Seoul
Watch Dior Fall 2022 fashion show streaming live from Seoul

Watch Dior Fall 2022 fashion show streaming live from Seoul
Watch Dior Fall 2022 fashion show streaming live from Seoul

Get ready for the Dior women Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection presented in Seoul, the Maison’s first-ever fashion show in Korea. 

The Dior Fall 2022 collection will be presented in Seoul, at Ewha Womans University on April 30, Saturday — the Maison’s first fashion show in the Republic of Korea. Drawn by the city’s dynamic creativity and heritage, Maria Grazia Chiuri continues to create a dialogue between the history of Dior with the ever-changing codes of the contemporary world. 

This time around, she is inspired by the coat of arms and the uniform silhouettes. Revisiting Monsieur Dior’s sophisticated interpretation of the uniform with its pleated jackets and skirts, one can refer to the personal sartorial choices that define one’s identity. For this Dior Fall 2022 collection, a repertoire of perfect shapes with continuous digressions will be presented — comprising pleated skirts and kilts; jackets from the men’s universe and a re imagination of the iconic Bar jacket; ultra-short skirts and long coats; biker shorts with matching white blouses and black ties; as well as a rendition of knitwear. 

Each look evoke strong concepts of involvement, communion and sharing — the central values for the female figures the Maison is paying tribute to. And it cannot get any better than to host the prestigious event at the Ewha Womans University in Seoul — one of the country’s most illustrations epicentre for creativity. This is also in conjunction with the partnership between Dior and Ewha Womans University, the Women@Dior program that highlights transmission, education and sisterhood. 

An artist’s impression of the new Dior boutique at Seongsu-dong. (Credit: Daria Song)

The fashion show also couldn’t come at a better time, especially with the opening of Dior’s unique concept store at Seongsu-dong on May 1, 2022 just hours after the show. The spectacular archetype celebrates the emblematic facade of the 30 Montaigne and is true celebration of its heritage and audacity. 

Be part of the momentous occasion as Dior collaborates with the local communities while honouring Korea’s cultural richness in true vision through the fashion show, streaming live on April 30 at 7.00PM (Malaysia time) / 8.00PM (Seoul time). And if you’re lucky, you may even spot Jisoo on the runway too. 

Martin Teo
Editor
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
