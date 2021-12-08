Home > Style > Fashion > Watch Dior Men Fall 2022 Show here
08 Dec 2021 11:08 AM

Martin Teo
Editor
Kim Jones presents another exhilarating presentation for Fall 2022, and you can catch all the live action here tomorrow.

Kim Jones continues his hot streak with his most recent recognition, scoring the Designer of The Year Award at the 2021 Fashion Awards. The 48-year-old creative muscle behind Dior Men is recognised for his excellent bent for innovation in the fashion industry and his codes extend to the upcoming Dior Men Fall 2022 Show, which will be taking place in London on Thursday 9th December at 7.00PM (London time) / Friday 10th December at 3.00AM (Malaysia time).

From Shawn Stussy to Peter Doig, we are excited to find out who’s the next in line to magnify the art collaboration alongside the design legend, Jones himself.

Watch the livestream of Dior Men Fall 2022 Show here.

 

Dior Kim Jones Dior Men Dior Men Fall 2022
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
