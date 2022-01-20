Home > Style > Fashion > Watch Dior Men’s Winter 2022/2023 livestream here
Watch Dior Men's Winter 2022/2023 livestream here
Style
20 Jan 2022 06:00 PM

Watch Dior Men’s Winter 2022/2023 livestream here

Martin Teo
Editor
Watch Dior Men’s Winter 2022/2023 livestream here
Style
Watch Dior Men’s Winter 2022/2023 livestream here

Dior presents the Winter 2022/2023 Men’s Collection at Paris Fashion Week on Friday, 21st January 2022 at 9.30PM local Malaysia time.

If you can’t get enough of the brilliance at Dior Men’s show, with its last Fall 2022 collection paying homage to novelist and poet Jack Kerouac, the Maison is ready to wow its audience with another spectacular presentation for Winter 2022/2023.

The House’s virtuoso and innovative savoir-faire continue to anchor each and every design, helmed by Creative Director Kim Jones. Will we see another collaborative collection and who will be Jones’ muse this time?

Dior Men’s Winter 2022/2023 collection will take place at Paris Fashion Week on Friday, 21st January 2022 at 9.30PM local Malaysia time / 2.30AM CET Paris time.

Watch the livestream here.

Dior Paris Fashion Week Kim Jones Dior Men Winter 2022
Martin Teo
Editor
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
