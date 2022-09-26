Watch Dior Spring/Summer 2023 show livestream here

Dior Spring/Summer 2023 show will take place on 27th September 2022 at 3.00PM (Paris time) or 9.00PM (Malaysia time), livestream from Paris Fashion Week.

The mise en scene is set at Jardin des Tuileries (Tuileries Garden) located between the Louvre and the Place de la Concorde. Classic and beautiful, this historic park will set the pace for Dior SS23 show where the Maison is expected to bring forth a repertoire that would magnify and exemplify what’s next in its codes.

Spring/Summer 2022 has all the colours in the palette coming out to play — bouncing its vivacious energy across swatches of bold orange and lime green, nuanced with the powerful black and the elegance of nude. There, a playful spirit comes to life in youthful joy. The collection also sees the debut of Lady D-Joy Bag, an elongated version of the Lady Dior in bright colours of summer — yellow, orange, and pink.

What would Maria Grazia Chiuri bring to the table this season? All we know is the reference of Parisian map — zigzagging from one arrondissement to the next arrondissement — brushing through a boundless amount of history Paris is known for.

We’ve also received news that K-Pop sensation and Blackpink’s Jisoo has landed in Paris right in time for the show tomorrow.

Stay tuned for Dior Spring/Summer 2023 livestream happening on 27th September 2022 at 3.00PM (Paris time) / 9.00PM (Malaysia time).

(All images by Dior)