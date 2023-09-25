facebook
Watch Dior Spring Summer 2024 livestream from Paris here
25 Sep 2023 12:00 PM

Watch Dior Spring Summer 2024 livestream from Paris here

Ronn Tan

Watch Dior Spring Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear show live from Paris on 26 September 2023 (Tuesday) at 9.00PM (Malaysia time).

The time has come again for the fashion universe to come together as Paris Fashion Week resumes for the season. Dior is slated to unveil its Spring Summer 2024 collection on 26 September 2023. What’s on Maria Grazia Chiuri‘s mind this time? In 2022, the Italian designer showcased an ensemble that intertwines thoroughly yet effortlessly between the past and the present; between the New Look and the modern zeitgeist. The Dior Spring Summer 2023 collection was a presentation of power in the form of fashion. And we are certain that the idea of empowerment is here to stay — with the upcoming ensemble.

Watch the Dior Spring Summer 2024 show live from Paris on 26 June 2023 at 9.00PM (Malaysia time) below!

(All photos by Dior)

