[bttseo_breadcrumb]
Watch Hermès Fall/Winter 2022 Women’s Ready-To-Wear show here
Style
04 Mar 2022 11:19 AM

Watch Hermès Fall/Winter 2022 Women’s Ready-To-Wear show here

Martin Teo
Editor
Watch Hermès Fall/Winter 2022 Women’s Ready-To-Wear show here
Style
Watch Hermès Fall/Winter 2022 Women’s Ready-To-Wear show here

Mark your calendars for Hermès Fall-Winter 2022 WRTW livestream from Paris Fashion Week on 5th March 2022 at 9.30pm (Malaysia time). 

Earlier this year, Hermès presented a FW22 show for Men’s ready-to-wear that was all lightness — the act of defying gravity. Balancing craftsmanship and immaculate attention to detail, the Women’s ready-to-wear collection is set to wow the audience at Paris Fashion Week with the Maison’s codes that combine unique dualities; hard and soft, solid and weightless. 

Since being appointed as artistic director of women’s ready-to-wear at Hermes in 2014, Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski continues to express that quiet confidence and let her creations do the talking. She proves time and time again that sometimes, less is (definitely) more.

As fashion mavens from all over the world congregate at the French capital to witness Paris Fashion Week full-scale post Covid-19, Hermès has only one thing to do — put up an unforgettably mind-blowing show. 

Stay tuned to the livestream here, happening this Saturday, 5th March 2022 at 9.30PM (Malaysia time).

Hermès Paris Fashion Week livestream Hermès WRTW FW21 show Hermes FW22
Martin Teo
Editor
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
Dining Living Home
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.