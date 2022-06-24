facebook
Watch Hermès Men's Summer 2023 show livestream here
24 Jun 2022

Watch Hermès Men’s Summer 2023 show livestream here

Martin Teo
Editor
Watch Hermès Men’s Summer 2023 show livestream here
Watch Hermès Men’s Summer 2023 show livestream here

Watch Hermès Men's Summer 2023 collection live runway show streaming from Paris on 25th June at 3.00pm (Paris time) or 9.00pm (Malaysia time).  

Following the Men's Fall 2022 show, Hermès will be presenting its latest Summer 2023 menswear collection with a live runway show — continuing the tradition of collaboration between its creative director Veronique Nichanian and visual artist Cyril Teste. 

With perfectly set scenography detailed to perfection, expect an amazing show-stopping presentation this time especially for the upcoming spring/summer season. 

Martin Teo
Editor
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
