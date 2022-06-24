Watch Hermès Men’s Summer 2023 show livestream here

Watch Hermès Men’s Summer 2023 collection live runway show streaming from Paris on 25th June at 3.00pm (Paris time) or 9.00pm (Malaysia time).

Following the Men’s Fall 2022 show, Hermès will be presenting its latest Summer 2023 menswear collection with a live runway show — continuing the tradition of collaboration between its creative director Veronique Nichanian and visual artist Cyril Teste.

With perfectly set scenography detailed to perfection, expect an amazing show-stopping presentation this time especially for the upcoming spring/summer season.