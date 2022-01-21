Watch Hermès Men’s RTW Winter 2022 livestream here

Hermès presents the Winter 2022/2023 Men’s RTW Collection at Paris Fashion Week on Friday, 21st January 2022 at 10.00PM local Malaysia time.

The yearly affair between Véronique Nichanian and Cyril Teste continues on for Hermès Men’s Winter 2022 collection that is slated to air on Saturday, 22 January 2022 at 10.00PM local Malaysia time (3.00PM Paris time). The woman behind Hermès’ menswear, who has been helming the department for over three decades, is expected to bring an effortless yet effervescent display of runway pieces steeped in heritage and craftsmanship.

It has also been in the Maison’s DNA to celebrate dualities and the coming of two contrasting elements. Hard and soft. Masculine and feminine. And in Winter 2021, the expression of inside and outside was explored. Nichanian explored hybrid and inventive pieces that combined nonchalance and elegance with graphic signatures, out-of-frame pockets, and playful asymmetry that challenged the conformist codes.

An understated elegance in menswear, Hermés has long been known to put together a repertoire of clothings that is fitting to the modern man of taste, style and panache. Together with French playwright and director Cyril Teste, who is curating the presentation, the Hermès Men’s RTW Winter 2022 show is set to be romantic sight to behold.

Hermès Men’s RTW Winter 2022 collection will take place at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, 22nd January 2022 at 10.00PM local Malaysia time / 3.00PM CET Paris time.

