facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > Watch Hermes Men’s Summer 2024 show livestream here
Watch Hermes Men’s Summer 2024 show livestream here
Style
24 Jun 2023 12:42 PM

Watch Hermes Men’s Summer 2024 show livestream here

Martin Teo
Editor-in-Chief

Hermès Men’s Summer 2024 collection will be taking place in Paris on Saturday, 24th June 2023 at 3.00PM (Paris time) / 9.00PM (Malaysia time).

Paris Men’s Fashion Week has been serving exciting and inspiring looks — from the vivacious reinterpretation of the Damier at Pharrell Williams’ debut as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director to the ultra-chic and effortless tailoring at Dior, fashion maisons are checking all the right boxes in the menswear stratosphere for Spring/Summer 2024.

Now, we await with much anticipation for Hermès menswear artistic director, Véronique Nichanian to show the world what she has been brewing for the upcoming season. While we love the studied timelessness from the last Autumn/Winter 2023 show, Nichanian’s codes will most definitely shine along with a clean sartorial ethos — it’s very Hermès to say the least.

Stay tuned for Hermès Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 livestream happening on Saturday, 24th June 2023 at 3.00PM (Paris time) / 9.00PM (Malaysia time).

Hermès Véronique Nichanian Paris Fashion Week livestream Hermes Menswear Summer 2024 Hermès Men's Summer 2024
Watch Hermes Men’s Summer 2024 show livestream here

Martin Teo

Editor-in-Chief

Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. On his free time, he finds time scouring through the latest cafes in search for the best croissant in the city.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.