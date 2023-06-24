Watch Hermes Men’s Summer 2024 show livestream here

Hermès Men’s Summer 2024 collection will be taking place in Paris on Saturday, 24th June 2023 at 3.00PM (Paris time) / 9.00PM (Malaysia time).

Paris Men’s Fashion Week has been serving exciting and inspiring looks — from the vivacious reinterpretation of the Damier at Pharrell Williams’ debut as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director to the ultra-chic and effortless tailoring at Dior, fashion maisons are checking all the right boxes in the menswear stratosphere for Spring/Summer 2024.

Now, we await with much anticipation for Hermès menswear artistic director, Véronique Nichanian to show the world what she has been brewing for the upcoming season. While we love the studied timelessness from the last Autumn/Winter 2023 show, Nichanian’s codes will most definitely shine along with a clean sartorial ethos — it’s very Hermès to say the least.

Stay tuned for Hermès Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 livestream happening on Saturday, 24th June 2023 at 3.00PM (Paris time) / 9.00PM (Malaysia time).