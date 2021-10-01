Home > Style > Fashion > Watch Hermès Spring Summer 2022 Women’s RTW Show live here
02 Oct 2021 07:00 AM

What to expect from Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermès SS22 ready-to-wear show.

Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski has always posed a quiet avant-garde voice in her repertoire. As Hermès artistic director and head of womenswear, she has been the backbone behind some of the house most talked about pieces through previous collections that were no less refined, considered and tailored with pure craftsmanship akin to the brand’s core codes of luxury.

With Covid as the uber-disruptor, the direction in fashion has veered tremendously to pieces that speak comfort, with a pared-back attitude to match. Evident in Hermès Spring Summer 2021 Ready-To-Wear show, Vanhee-Cybulski reassessed the way we look at fashion and reinforced a strong message about a responsible approach and a perennial style for the Hermès woman.

Let’s call it purposeful fashion — designs that are intelligently tailored, yet chic and seductive in a graceful and sophisticated way. This year, Vanhee-Cybulski is set to bring a new breath of fresh air as the world recovers from the pandemic. Perhaps through fashion, we will too, find our raison d’être.

Stay tuned to watch the livestream of Hermès Spring Summer 2022 Women’s RTW Show here, happening this Saturday, 2nd October 2022 at 8.30PM (Malaysian time)

Martin Teo
Editor
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
