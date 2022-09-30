Watch Hermes Spring/Summer 2023 show livestream here

Hermes Spring/Summer 2023 livestream takes place on Saturday, 1st October 2022 at 2.30PM (Paris time) / 8.30PM (Malaysia time) from Paris Fashion Week.

For Spring/Summer 2023, Hermès teases with a depiction of the sun shining forth through a reddened sky — an invitation to gaze into the blazing summer sun. Hot and sensual, abstract and progressive, Hermès continues to liberate its ethos in the vision of creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski. While we can be sure that the show is going to be fantastic, it remains a constant that the collection will have all the House codes carried through the runway.

Hermès Spring/Summer 2022 had drawstring waists, trench coats, leather dresses and jackets flowing down the runway. It also shifted from the triptych of performance arts to the world of art with a special feature of paintings — Panoramas — by artist Flora Moscovici. The ombre tones of ochre to yellow with accents of copper and gold set the layered backdrop in an enigmatic fashion.

This season, expect nothing less than exceptional tailoring, clean lines and a host of leatherworks — very signature of Hermès — as womenswear is redefined through the elegance and savoir-faire of the French Maison.

Stay tuned for Hermès Spring/Summer 2023 livestream happening on Saturday, 1st October 2022 at 2.30PM (Paris time) / 8.30PM (Malaysia time).