Watch Loewe Spring Summer 2024 livestream from Paris here

Style
26 Sep 2023 03:00 PM

Ronn Tan

Watch Loewe Spring Summer 2024 show live from Paris on 29 September 2023 (Friday) at 5.30PM (Malaysia time).

Much anticipation fills the air as the fashion realm patiently awaits Jonathan Anderson‘s next collection. The creative maestro has imbued new life to the Spanish fashion house since joining in 2013. A decade later, his DNA and codes are clear and distinct — apparent with the brand’s recent collections. The upcoming Loewe Spring Summer 2024 will further add to that illustrious history. Would the womenswear ensemble mirror the shape-centric aspects of the Men’s Spring Summer 2024 assortment? It won’t be too long till we find out!

Watch the show live from Paris on 29 September 2023 (Friday) at 5.30PM (Malaysia time) below!

(All photos by Loewe)

Ronn Tan

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants or sipping on a Negroni.

 
