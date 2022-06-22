Watch Louis Vuitton Men Spring/Summer 2023 show live here

Tune in to a new era of change with the Louis Vuitton Men Spring/Summer 2023 live presentation streaming from Paris on 23rd June at 2.30pm (Paris time) or 8.30pm (Malaysia time).

Get ready for another fresh new season at the house of Louis Vuitton. The upcoming #LVMenSS23 show is set to be groundbreaking and game-changing, following an era sans Virgil Abloh. Described as architecturally informed in a rainbow playground, some of the teasers that dropped on Louis Vuitton’s Instagram include the new LV Ornaments Keepall with molding-inspired detailing, as well as a new treatment to the historic Courrier Lozine trunk — more colourful, vibrant, out-of-the-world and vivacious.

The upcoming season will celebrate the world’s recovery from the global pandemic, and a celebration of life through and through. Stay tuned for the LV Men Spring/Summer 2023 presentation, streaming live from Paris on 23rd June at 2.30pm (Paris time) or 8.30pm (Malaysia time) here.

(Images courtesy of Louis Vuitton)