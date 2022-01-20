Watch Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Show here tonight

Louis Vuitton presents the Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection by Virgil Abloh tonight, Thursday 20th January 2022 at 9.30PM local Malaysia time.

“Humour is an entry point for humanity.”

This quote from the late Virgil Abloh teases with another highly anticipated show that is set to be festooned with whimsy and genius. Themed the infinite field, the cinematic prelude of the show suggests a metaphysical space of possibility as a mind-expanding interior of ideas open a door to the runway.

Synonymous to Abloh’s game-changing codes, the collection will see new leather goods and silhouettes as he reimagines familiar objects from the Maison’s archives. One of the many exciting new pieces includes a transparent new Keepall that featured a checkerboard motif comprising Monogram squares. There’s also the iconic trunk that seems to be taking on a surrealistic approach, looking like a masterpiece of Salvadore Dali.

This will be Louis Vuitton’s first Paris fashion week without the presence of its director of menswear, Abloh, who succumbed to cancer in November 2021 at the age of 41. While the Maison honoured Abloh with a closing show in Miami end of last year, the Fall/Winter 2022 live stream will continue to magnify the brilliance of the pioneering designer who has inevitably changed the definition of luxury fashion for Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection by Virgil Abloh will be presented at the Carreau Temple in Paris on Thursday, 20th January 2022 at 9.30PM local Malaysia time. (2.30AM CET Paris time).

Watch the livestream here.