Watch Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2024 show by Pharrell Williams

Style
20 Jun 2023 10:00 AM

Ronn Tan

Watch Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2024 live from Paris on 21 June 2023 (Wednesday) at 3.30AM (Malaysia time).

The highly anticipated moment has arrived! Pharrell Williams is slated to make his debut as Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director for Men’s. An icon in more ways than one, Pharrell’s first ever collection for the Maison will be Men’s Spring Summer 2024 and the show is scheduled to happen in Paris. As of writing, the exact location has not been disclosed.

The Men’s Spring Summer 2023 collection showcased in 2022 saw the Maison’s studio team pay homage to Virgil Abloh at the Cour Carrée of the Louvre. It was vivaciously emotional and celebrated the late Artistic Director’s legacy, Now, Louis Vuitton is about to embark on a whole new adventure with Pharrell Williams at the helm of menswear. What can we expect from the Men’s Spring Summer 2024 ensemble? We’ll have to tune in for more!

Watch the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2024 show live from Paris on 21 June 2023 at 3.30 AM (Malaysia time) below. You can watch the livestream HERE.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Louis Vuitton)

Ronn Tan

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants or sipping on a Negroni.

 
