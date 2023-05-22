Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2024 show, live from Isola Bella in Italy

Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2024 — live from Isola Bella in Italy — on 25 May 2023 at 2.45AM (Malaysia time).

Only a month ago, Louis Vuitton presented its Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection in Seoul, South Korea. Now, the French fashion house is about to take its show to Italy! Happening on 24 May 2023 (early morning of 25 May in Malaysia), Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquiére will be unveiling the Maison’s Women’s Cruise 2024 collection.

Even better, the presentation will be on the Isola Bella of the Isole Barromee — an iconic spot on Lake Maggiore. The beauty of Lago Maggiore, the alluring Italian Baroque aesthetics of the location and the Louis Vuitton’s savoir faire are about to come together for something truly magical.

Stay tuned to the livestream HERE, happening on 25 May 2023 at 2.45AM (Malaysia time). You can also watch the show on Louis Vuitton’s Instagram.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Louis Vuitton)