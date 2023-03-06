Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2023 show, live from Paris

Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2023 show on 6 March 2023 (Monday) at 9.30PM Malaysian time.

Back in January 2023, Louis Vuitton revealed its Men’s Fall Winter 2023 collection — collaborating with KidSuper founder, Colm Dillane. The guest designer imparted his vision and flair into Louis Vuitton’s menswear designs; creating buzz felt right, left, and centre. That exact presentation also saw Spanish music superstar Rosalia perform a number of her hit songs live. Some say change is the only constant. For the Maison, a rather important shift is the recent appointment of a new Men’s creative director in the form of Pharrell Williams.

Now, the French luxury house is scheduled to show its Women’s Fall Winter 2023 in Paris’ Musee d’Orsay. From the looks of the event visuals, dichotomy and duality seem to be at the core of the collection. Well, well, well, let’s leave that to the visionary that’s Nicolas Ghesquière. Here’s a little fun fact: 2023 also happens to be Ghesquière’s 10th year leading the fort for Louis Vuitton’s womenswear.

Stay tuned to the livestream below, happening at 9.30PM (Malaysian time) on 6 March 2023.

(Hero and Featured Image from Louis Vuitton)