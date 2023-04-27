facebook
Watch Louis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall 2023 show, live from Seoul
Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 show, live from Seoul
Style
27 Apr 2023 01:00 PM

Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 show, live from Seoul

Ronn Tan

Watch Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show — live from Seoul, South Korea — on 29 April 2023 at 7.00PM (Malaysia time).

Louis Vuitton is set to showcase its Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection! Happening on the evening of 29 April 2023, the French fashion house is bringing the show to Seoul. More specifically, it will be on the famous Jamsugyo Bridge. Located over the Hanging River, the show is bound to be a spectacle in more ways than one. The showing of the Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection in South Korea is in line with the Maison’s travelling DNA.

What will the ever-so-charismatic Nicolas Ghesquiére send down the runway this time? Which Korean stars will be attending the occasion? Hoyeon and Sora Choi, who star in the Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 campaign, are expected to be present. As for the rest, guess we will just have to watch to find out!

Louis Vuitton Womens Pre-Fall 2023

Stay tuned to the livestream HERE, happening on 29 April 2023 at7.00PM (Malaysia time).

(All photos by Louis Vuitton)

Ronn Tan

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants or sipping on a Negroni.

 
