Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 show, live from Seoul

Watch Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show — live from Seoul, South Korea — on 29 April 2023 at 7.00PM (Malaysia time).

Louis Vuitton is set to showcase its Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection! Happening on the evening of 29 April 2023, the French fashion house is bringing the show to Seoul. More specifically, it will be on the famous Jamsugyo Bridge. Located over the Hanging River, the show is bound to be a spectacle in more ways than one. The showing of the Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection in South Korea is in line with the Maison’s travelling DNA.

What will the ever-so-charismatic Nicolas Ghesquiére send down the runway this time? Which Korean stars will be attending the occasion? Hoyeon and Sora Choi, who star in the Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 campaign, are expected to be present. As for the rest, guess we will just have to watch to find out!

Stay tuned to the livestream HERE, happening on 29 April 2023 at7.00PM (Malaysia time).

(All photos by Louis Vuitton)