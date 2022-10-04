Watch Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring Summer 2023 show livestream here

Livestream Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 on Tuesday, 4 October 2022 at 3.30PM (Paris time) / 9.30PM (Malaysia time) from Paris Fashion Week.

If there’s one thing that’s certain, Louis Vuitton‘s women’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière has never been one to shy away from going the distance — reaching for the best. From revitalising old icons to helping the Maison appeal to the belle epoch, Ghesquière’s success does not go unnoticed. After all, he’s been with helming his role since taking over from Marc Jacobs in 2013.

This season, expect a spectacular follow up to the Spring Summer 2022 collection; with an ensemble that doesn’t just follow the Maison’s ethos but also pays homage to Louis Vuitton‘s house codes. Last year’s show focused rather heavily on the concept of time as Ghesquière explored style through the lens of the past, present, and future.

Part of the final few shows for Paris Fashion Week this year, Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring Summer 2023 is bound to be a spectacle. Fashion enthusiasts all around the world will be looking forward to see how Nicholas Ghesquière continues to lead the Louis Vuitton march towards fashion triumph. With the lightbulbs on its show poster, one can definitely expect something thoroughly flashy and electrifying.

Stay tuned for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 livestream happening on Tuesday, 4 October 2022 at 3.30PM (Paris time) / 9.30PM (Malaysia time).